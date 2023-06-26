Kourtney Kardashian’s due date in 2023 is under wraps but that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing her pregnant timeline. It comes as the reality TV star shows off her baby bump while ‘Travis, I’m pregnant’ memes circulate.

Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian got married in April 2022. Rewind to over a year later and the two are expecting their first child – a baby boy – together to add to their blended family spread across two homes.

The couple hasn’t revealed their official due date in 2023 yet, but fans speculate that she looks to be at least six months pregnant in recent pictures. If Kourtney is three months pregnant, she would be giving birth in December.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kourtney has not revealed her due date in 2023, but her gender reveal of a baby boy left some major clues. National Childbirth Trust reports that knowing a baby’s gender is 18 weeks minimum which is more than four months.

Going off the basis that she is over four months pregnant, this would mean Kourtney is due in November. Fans have come to this conclusion, too, but some are convinced she is actually further along, due to her bump size, at six months.

If the six-month guess is correct, Kourtney’s baby’s due date is in September. It is also possible that Kourtney and Travis knew the gender before finding out in the public drum roll event, backing up the theory she is more months along.

A ‘Travis, I’m pregnant’ meme has been circulating ever since the infamous moment Kourtney held that sign. Social media users have changed the words on the sign as a joke, such as in the tweet below.

She announced the pregnancy at Blink 182 gig

Kourtney Kardashian with a baby bump reenacted the All The Small Things video by holding a sign that said, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Travis ditched his drums in shock, but he was aware of Kourtney’s pregnancy before the announcement.

Later, Kourtney and Travis posed for a photoshoot when she wore a sheer black bodysuit that shows her significant bump while Travis kissed her tummy. It is the first time the Hulu star showed her baby bump in public.

It’s no secret that Travis and Kourtney have been trying to conceive for months. They initially used IVF, which Kourtney said made her gain weight around her tummy, making fans think that she wasn’t definitely pregnant.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Fruit emojis code ‘unlocked’ by fans

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnant pictures featured emojis in the caption: a kiwi, avocado, pear, and mango. The Kardashians fans are convinced this is code for the number of weeks she has been pregnant.

One theory wrote: “Hear me out. Kiwi: 14 weeks, avocado: 15 weeks, pear: 17 weeks, mango: 19 weeks.” Based on this theory, Kourtney would give birth in November 2023, making their baby boy a Scorpio like Travis.

Another penned: “Avocado is 14 weeks, pear 17 weeks, mango 19 weeks… So she’s in her second trimester at around 19/20 weeks.” A common belief is that mango is the size of a baby when it is 19 weeks developed in the womb.

