Kourtney Kardashian warns Kris Jenner 'not to say a word' over Travis wedding













After an unofficial 2 am wedding in Las Vegas, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently preparing for their big day. However, the eldest Kardashian sister has prohibited anyone to talk about it, including momager Kris Jenner.

Last month, Kourtney and Travis had an Elvis-officiated wedding at 2 am in Las Vegas. However, their wedding wasn’t actually legal.

In a couple of photos that Kourtney shared on her Instagram account, the Poosh founder described it to be a rehearsal. She wrote: “practice makes perfect.”

The two lovebirds (Kravis) will be having their first ‘legal’ official wedding anytime soon. However, no details about the big day have been shared yet. The family is also reportedly forbidden to speak about it or leaky any information, or they will get in trouble.

Kris Jenner is keeping her lips sealed on Kravis’ wedding details

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Travis and Kourtney are not afraid to show off their love and affection in public, true. But when it comes to their wedding, no one is allowed to see a thing. At least until it’s on their terms of course. Who would want details over their big day spoiled?

After the Blink-182 drummer asked for her hand in marriage on a gorgeous beach, fans wonder when the two will exchange vows.

Although now the couple are most likely in the middle of wedding preparations, those who speak about Kravis’ wedding will pay the consequences, Kris Jenner told People.

“I have been sworn to secrecy. If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble,” Kris said.

As excited as Kris Jenner is about her beloved daughter’s wedding, she has said she will respect her decisions and will just “sit in the background and not say a word.”

‘Kravis is not having a big wedding’

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Those who have followed the Kardashians since their beginnings on television know that the family likes to celebrate everything. The bigger, the better.

For the big day itself, a source claimed to People that Kravis “don’t want a big wedding.”

Instead, the two “want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends.”

Big wedding or not, the Kardashian family will get involved that’s for sure. And of course, Las Vegas has been crossed off the list of possible venue locations.

Mama’s thrilled about Kourtney’s fairytale romance

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As the mother of five very successful daughters, Kris can’t contain her emotions when it comes to their happiest moments.

Kourtney has never been married despite dating Scott Disick for a very long time and sharing three kids together. Nonetheless, her relationship with Blink-182’s drummer has got the 66-year-old momager gushing over her daughter’s happy ending.

Kris told Bustle: “I think that Kourtney’s really found that balance that she has craved for so long. And she’s been happy. You can see it on her face and in the way she is and her laughter.”