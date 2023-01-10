Kourtney Kardashian looks unrecognizable as an old picture from her Girls Gone Wild days from 2006 resurfaces in a throwback photo dump series. 17 years later, the Poosh founder explored her fashion style and the importance of body confidence.

Kourtney might now be enjoying her life traveling around the world and being married to Blink-182, but the popular member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had the cameras going ‘wild’.

Over the years, Kourtney has been exploring her fashion style. She is also more confident in her body, not being afraid to show it off with her millions of fans.

Kourtney Kardashian shows her figure in a photo dump

On December 9, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to update her 209 million followers. In a series of different photos, the reality star posed in front of the mirror.

However, the Lemme founder also included random snapshots of her mic pack while filming season three of The Kardashians before taking a picture of herself while in the confessionary.

Her youngest son, Reign Disick, also made a rare appearance in a black-and-white photo of having his head shaved by her hubby, Travis Barker.

Other images included a picture of an X-ray dislocated shoulder bone. Let’s not forget the iconic orange Moke gifted by momager Kris Jenner for Christmas in 2021.

“blah blah blah,” she wrote in her caption.

Unrecognizable in ‘wild’ throwback picture

Before Kourtney fell head over heels for her former partner, Scott Disick, the 43-year-old had a wild time with Girls Gone Wild founder, Joe Francis.

The creator of the adult entertainment brand was known to be close with the Kardashian family for decades. It was before their fame skyrocketed, and became business entrepreneurs and reality TV stars.

Rumors swirled about a possible relationship between Kourtney and Joe, but those were never confirmed. The star was also linked to her younger sister, Kim.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the girls secretly flew to Mexico for a Girls Gone Wild shoot – and the rest is now history.

Travis Barker is Kourtney’s biggest supporter

In recent months, Kourtney has not been shy about showing off her ‘real body’ and ‘stunning’ figure – and it’s all thanks to Travis.

The Kardashians star confessed to having found it difficult to see social media comments about her weight. However, she found comfort in the words of her husband.

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect’,” she says during an episode of The Kardashians. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine… You’ve never been better.”

Though she admitted to having found it “cringey” to look at her older pictures, Kourt is “so into” her thicker body.

Posting regularly on her social media accounts, the star is clearly no longer jumping through hoops.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK