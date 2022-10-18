Kourtney Kardashian played top step mom during Landon's sell-out gig











Kourtney Kardashian is busy proving that she is the step-mom of the century as she joins her husband, once again, in support of his children, and this time it was for Landon. Travis’ 19-year-old son recently performed a concert with his dad alongside close friend Machine Gun Kelly and Kourt was in attendance the entire evening.

Showing her support for her new extended family, the proud step-mom was all smiles throughout the performance.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Kourtney attends step-son Landon’s gig

Yesterday, Kourtney, 43, joined her husband for his son Landon’s gig at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.

The proud father, who recently turned 19, was onstage with close friend and collaborator, Machine Gun Kelly. Landon looked in his element as he performed his song, Die in California, with MGK, after proudly declaring they had ‘sold out’ the iconic 500-person capacity venue, The Daily Mail reports.

The reality star rocked her toned curves in the black high-necked outfit by Vetements, which boasted flared trousers and silver sparkle detail across the décolletage and legs.

Kourtney and Travis have blended their families

Travis and Kourtney have effortlessly managed to blend their families since publicly becoming a couple in early 2021.

Barker shares Landon and his daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna, while he’s also been a father figure to Atiana, whom Shanna shares with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis and Shanna married in 2004, and they got engaged on their MTV reality show, Meet the Barkers, before divorcing in 2008. Despite the pair no longer being together, they manage to co-parent exceptionally well.

Landon’s “strained” relationship with his mom is on the mend

As reported by the Daily Mail, in the past year, Shanna has had a tumultuous relationship with her teenage children, with both Landon and Alabama publicly commenting on their strained dynamic.

They’ve reconciled in recent months, with both Shanna and the kids sometimes appearing together on social media. Shanna even posted a compilation of pictures with her son for his birthday via his Instagram. The former pageant queen wrote in the caption:

You are a star seed! You’re light! No one will ever stop my love for you! Happy bday!! No one will take the love of my children away. My son. My love.

