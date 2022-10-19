Kourtney Kardashian proves she's the 'Queen of Halloween' with bold skeleton outfit











It’s spooky season in the Kardashian-Barker household! Kourtney’s latest Instagram post shows that the mother of three is ready as ever for Halloween as she reps a full-on skeleton outfit and shows fans her home decorations.

In a carousel of photos, Kourtney shared with fans all the efforts she and her hubby have gone to for Halloween this year, and it’s safe to say that so far, she is definitely winning the game.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Kourtney goes full-on skeleton for spooky season

The first image of the compilation shows Kourtney standing in her hallway with an abundance of scary decor in the background. Hanging from the ceiling are black strings of cloth with cobwebs and what looks like bats, too. The star did the same with her feature table, which was also scattered with fake bones.

The second picture, however, is what caught fans’ attention the most, as the reality TV star sits in bed with Travis as they both rep head-to-toe skeleton onesies, and when we say head-to-toe, we mean that! The Poosh founder and her boyfriend’s outfits are zipped up all the way over their faces.

View Instagram Post

Kourtney takes Halloween seriously

It’s no joke that Kourtney takes the holiday very seriously and her other pictures in the post prove just that. Not only did she dress as a skeleton, but in the post, we can see the bat-shaped pancakes that the star made as well as the mind-blowing decorations on the front of her house.

Leading up to her front door is a walkway that is completely surrounded by pumpkins, in all different colors and sizes it looks like Kourt has her own pumpkin patch!

Aside from the pumpkins, the stars of the show are her two huge skeleton’s on either side of her pathway. The dummies seem to be as tall – if not taller – than her house and next to Kourt, they look even taller.

View Instagram Post

Fans label her the “queen of Halloween”

The comment section quickly filled up with love and support from fans and it seems they were just as impressed with the decorations as we were. One fan commented on the picture saying, “it’s the front of the house for me.”

Another said, “OMG the second photo” followed by a laughing and crying emoji, they were clearly just as amused by the skeleton outfits as we were. Many fans even asked the star where she got the onesies from, but Kourtney is yet to reply.

One fan even labeled Kourtney “the queen of Halloween” and it’s safe to say that she is definitely up there!

