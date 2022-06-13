











Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest child, Reign Disick, rocks new hair and matches stepfather Travis Barker’s beginnings from the Blink-182 era.

Reign’s new haircut has been pointed out to be similar to his stepfather’s Travis Barker who sported the same mohawk hairstyle back in the early ’00s. The drummer’s iconic style was when the rockband Blink-182 started rising to fame.

Reign debuts new hairstyle

After a couple of weeks of her Honeymoon period, Kourtney is now spending a lot of time with her kids. Funny enough, it seems she still can’t keep her mind off her husband Travis. Reign’s new haircut says it all.

On June 12, the recently married mum-of-three posted a photo of her youngest son, Reign. Ready for the summer, the seven-year-old sported a new hairstyle giving off rockstar vibes.

The Poosh founder updated her 183 million Instagram followers with three pictures, simply captioning: “🪒🤘🏼.”

Reign, who appears in the photos touching his hair, did not seem to show his emotions as he posed wearing a pair of tie-dyed shorts.

It wasn’t the first time that Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign had a mohawk hair transformation. Two years ago, the little one sported a similar look until he completely shaved it all off months later.

On the other hand, Scott Disick, who is the father of Reign, didn’t seem mad about the new hairstyle as he liked the photo, as well as the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Fans spot ‘young Travis vibes’

Seem familiar? Reign’s new look has gone back to the early ’00s when his now stepfather rose to fame with the popular rock band Blink-182. The comments section was filled with fans comparing the two as Reign’s look reminded them of the early stages of Travis Barker’s popularity.

“Ok Travis influencing that whole house,” a fan commented.

A second fan wrote: “A mini Travis in the making lol…that little Mohawk 👏👏👏.“

“Now he can start his own Blink 182 band 😆💖,” a third fan joked.

Reign tells Kravis to stop French-kissing

The fourth generation has not appeared much during the episodes of the family’s new reality TV show, The Kardashians. However, the times when Kourtney’s kids have appeared, they have surely brought up some laughs for the viewers watching from home.

Ever since Kourtney and Travis started dating, the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Throughout the first episodes of The Kardashians, fans saw the chemistry between the two. However, the non-stop kissing didn’t seem to please some who were present in the moment.

“Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French-kiss again?,” Reign hilariously reacted to his mum’s PDA with his boyfriend at the time.

According to Page Six, after the two stopped kissing, Kourtney jokingly asked for the “certificates” that her nine-year-old daughter Penelope once made that allowed them to kiss without permission.