Kourtney Kardashian’s wrinkles made her appear more real in an unedited picture on her 44th birthday. She celebrated turning one age older and all she had to do was share a raw image for fans to idolize her.

The Kardashian sister is often subject to backlash, whether that’s eating her food in the bathroom or selling gummies to make ‘down there’ smell good. Either way, she’s either receiving criticism or being praised.

It was quite the latter for Kourtney Kardashian when she posted a photo showing her wrinkles in an unedited picture. Fans praised her for being real as she turns an age older on her birthday…

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kourtney is praised for showing wrinkles

Kourtney’s fans saw one live snap of her blowing out birthday candles in an unedited picture, and they all bowed down for her. When you’re a total icon with all eyes on your every move, it’s really the simple actions that are praised!

Her Instagram Story saw Kourtney with a casual bun in her hair and a black hoodie, and many noticed that she didn’t appear to have edited the photo. Several fans noted that she had wrinkles on show and loved her for it.

With clearly visible laughter lines and crow’s eye wrinkles, Kourtney smiled to the brim and didn’t mind that her dark roots were showing after dying her hair blonde. Fans described her wrinkles as “beautiful” and “refreshing to see.”

She celebrated her 44th birthday in style

Kourtney’s age reached 44 on April 18th, 2023. She celebrated her birthday surrounded by singers, her children, and her husband Travis Barker, in a room filled with rose petals in a tranquil location.

She blew out birthday candles on a chocolate cake (totes wholesome) during a romantic dinner with her man, received a huge bouquet from her kids that are bigger than your average car, and a whole window’s worth of balloons!

Looking back on Kourtney’s early forties, she hasn’t always had it easy. When she turned 40, she said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians: “I feel like turning 40… It almost makes you analyze like, where you’re at in your life.

“It’s just giving me anxiety because then I’m like, ‘I have so much and I should just be so happy.” Since then though, Kourt has met Travis, married him three times, and appears to be happier than ever.

Kourtney often shares ‘unedited’ pics

Kourtney often shares glamorous Instagram-worthy pics but has certainly let fans in on her au natural face more recently. Since she began embracing her curvaceous body, as revealed on The Kardashians, she seems uber confident!

When she began entering her tour wife era, Kourt shared a grungy pic with minimal make-up in October 2022. And earlier that same month, the reality TV personality went natural for a school night photo with Penelope.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows