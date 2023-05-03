Kourtney Kardashian has been receiving backlash from fans for her ‘smoking hot’ Instagram post, where she poses with an unlit cigarette, as she announces her plans to ditch the blonde hair.

The mom of three has been seen adopting an ‘edgy’ style since she started dating her now-husband, rock star Travis Barker. However, some fans are insisting she’s gone ‘too far.’

We take a look at Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post, and what fans had to say on the matter.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian posts ‘smoking hot’ pics

The Kardashians star took to social media to share some photos of herself with a cigarette in her mouth, which appears to be unlit.

In the caption, the mom of three wrote: “bye bye blondie. one more smoking hot post for the haters.”

The post, which went out to Kourtney Kardashian’s 220 million Instagram followers contained four pictures, three of which showed her with the unlit cigarette in her mouth.

Kris Jenner‘s eldest posed with a pair of chic round sunglasses and a low-cut black leather top.

Fans slam the ‘wellness guru’ for her latest pic

Although it seems Kourntey was trying to be funny with her ‘smoking’ pun, it happens to have backfired for fans that weren’t impressed with Kourt, who makes it clear she eats ‘organic, gluten-free food.’

“For someone so health conscious, seems like you’re promoting cigarettes,” said one.

“The wellness guru promoting smoking cigarettes? interesting,” wrote another.

One joked: “Are they organic?”

“You won’t eat candy but you will smoke cigarettes,” one fan penned.

That said, some were quick to stick up for the star:

“One, it’s a prop. Two, she’s an adult. And three, she’s hardly even promoting smoking bc is she saying “oh if you start smoking you’ll clear the toxins in your body” no, no she’s not. There’s a HUGE DIFFERENCE between smoking a lit cigarette and smoking a prop cigarette,” one user wrote.

“You people are so easily triggered,” wrote another.

Back to black

In the post, the Poosh owner also revealed she’d be going back to her classic black hair as she wrote: “bye bye blondie.”

Kourtney Kardashian first revealed her platinum blonde hair over on Instagram at the start of March, when her son Reign Disick quickly followed suit.

A week ago, the star took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and her son’s matching hair as she celebrated her 44th birthday.