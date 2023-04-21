Kourtney Kardashian faces ‘pregnant’ rumors after posting on Instagram with Travis Barker. Her husband is seen with his hand on her belly while looking down and fans are convinced they’re hinting at pregnancy.

More birthday photos made an appearance on Kourt’s Instagram, which fuelled rumors that she’s pregnant. She has been open about going through IVF as she and Travis Barker try for a baby, claiming she had put on weight as a result.

Since The Kardashians season 2 followed Kourtney Kardashian and her husband’s IVF journey, fans have kept a close eye on her and are now wondering if that belly touch from Travis actually means anything.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian shares ‘pregnant’ pic

Kourtney shared a series of 44th birthday pictures, including her blowing out candles with her children and celebrating her special day with her loved ones. She shared a card from Kim Kardashian apologizing for the names she’s called her.

As you scroll through the post, Kourt sparked rumors in a photo of Travis looking down at her belly with his hand on it, while she looked straight at the camera. Her trousers covered her stomach in the snapshot.

For months, Kourtney and Travis have faced rumors she could be pregnant. They regularly get Instagram comments dissecting whether they are expecting, but neither has confirmed nor denied the speculation.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kourtney’s representative for comment.

Fans ask if Kourt is pregnant

When Kourtney shared her recent Instagram post on April 20, many asked – or simply assumed – she is already pregnant. However, she still appears to have a flat stomach and does not show a ‘bump’.

One fan commented: ” Are you prego? Hubby’s hand on the belly and he is looking at the belly.”

Another simply speculated: “She’s pregnant.”

“Is she pregnant 😍,” penned another The Kardashians viewer.

Kourtney and Travis’s IVF journey

Kourtney and Travis were undergoing IVF, as revealed on The Kardashians’ season 2 Hulu series. However, they decided to put the fertility treatment on hold, as revealed in December 2022.

“Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” she shared on her Instagram Story. They started seeking fertility treatments in 2021 and continued for nearly a year.

So far, they have been unable to conceive and therefore decided to try to get pregnant naturally.

“The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” she said in one episode.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

