Kourtney Kardashian broke down in tears and accused Kim of “copying her wedding” after taking a business opportunity in Italy.

The Kardashians season three episode three brought a bombshell preview of next week’s episode when Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding for an opportunity with Dolce & Gabanna in Milan.

Kourtney had a one-on-one conversation with her sister Kendall Jenner, telling her how upset she was about the whole situation.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney gets mad at Kim for “copying” her wedding

A preview for next week’s episode, episode 4, shows Kourtney breaking down in tears over Kim’s deal with Dolce & Gabanna in Milan.

The preview shows Kourtney having a candid conversation with her sister Kendall in Los Angeles, while Kim is in Milan to prepare for the Dolce & Gabbana show. Kim was appointed as a creative director for the brand’s fashion show.

“She sees it as like the dollar signs. I’m sorry it just upsets me,” Kourtney tells Kendall as she gets emotional about their family drama.

“Because it’s not about like business, it’s just like legit copying my wedding,” The Lemme founder continued.

Photo by Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic

Kourtney is “mad” at everyone, Kylie says

The preview video cut back to Milan where Kylie Jenner revealed to Kim that Kourtney is upset with everyone, including their mother Kris Jenner.

“Mad at Mom, everyone,” Kylie says as Kim looks visibly shocked about the revelation.

Earlier in the episode, Kim shared details about how she was appointed as creative director for Dolce & Gabanna’s fashion show in Milan.

“So basically, they said to me they loved all my looks that they’ve been seeing,” Kim told Kylie while getting ready for a photoshoot. “Like when I went to the Celine Dion concert like years ago, I had them make this all crystal thing.”

“And they’re like, ‘Your looks that you’ve always picked are really cool. Would you ever creative direct our show in September and be like the designer?'” Kim added.

Kim “snubs” Kourtney saying she and Khloe give real content

In an earlier episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian discussed how much they love doing the show and sharing personal details of their lives.

“I will tell you something, I have no guilt because I show so much about my life and I am an open book,” Khloe said. “And I do it in a very vulnerable, good way.”

Kim said that she and Khloe give their fans the “real content”, seemingly snubbing Kourtney amid their feud.

“We, Khloe and I, give,” Kim admitted. “Khloe and I, we give real content. We are sharing every last detail of our lives. I talk about me wanting to lose weight and I am brutalized. I am the f*****g face of all this criticism.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY