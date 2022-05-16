Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in low-key wedding'













Just married – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly finally and legally said “yes I do” in a low-key wedding. A month after their impromptu marriage without a license in Las Vegas, the two exchanged views in an intimate ceremony, sources say. However, it’s believed this is part of their plans until their big celebration in Italy later this year.

The pair were dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee last October. While both of their families were looking from afar Travis got engaged to Kourtney in a romantic beach proposal.

From best friends to neighbours, to lovers and now husband and wife. Reality Titbit tells you all the details of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s reported wedding ceremony. Keep on reading!

READ ABOUT: Fans defend Kourtney Kardashian living Travis ‘fairytale’ after Scott ‘snub’

Kravis ‘ties the knot’, for realsies this time?

Breaking: Forever we'll be keeping up with Kravis wedding updates; KOURTNEY AND TRAVIS ARE (LEGALLY) MARRIED: https://t.co/d7jYgZYu6T pic.twitter.com/OXcic90d9W — E! News (@enews) May 16, 2022

Although the couple has not yet spoken out about their supposed wedding, images appear to show the pair in formal attire yesterday. The two lovebirds reportedly exchanged vows at a downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, as TMZ reports.

It has also been reported that neither the Kardashian-Jenner sisters nor Kourtney’s three kids were present during the ceremony. However, Kourtney’s maternal grandmother Mary Jo and Travis’ father Randy stood next to the couple in one photo.

PAUSE with Sam Jay | Season 2 Official Trailer | HBO

Breaking the bride standards, the eldest sister of the Kardashian clan decided to keep it comfy but glamorous in a short white dress with a plunging neckline and a golden-red heart on the bodice. Of course, she also had a veil over her head to finish the look.

On the other hand, Travis kept it classy by wearing an all-black tuxedo and his iconic pair of black glasses. Very much like him.

For their getaway ride, Kourtney and Travis left in a black lowrider convertible. The vehicle had the sign “JUST MARRIED” on the back with the classic cans to alert the whole of Hollywood Kourtney and Travis had made vows for life. TMZ reports the two were off to celebrate their day as legal husband and wife at a restaurant in Montecito.

READ ABOUT: Kourtney Kardashian warns Kris Jenner ‘not to say a word’ over Travis wedding

That’s amore – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding “happening very soon”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

But wait, the full Kourtney and Travis wedding does not end here. When it comes to the Kardashians, go big or go home.

According to People, a source claimed Kravis had to “legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.”

The couple is currently planning and set to celebrate their wedding in a lavish European destination, which will take place in Italy.

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited,” the source added.

READ ABOUT: Everything Kourtney and Travis have said about their relationship in their own words

“Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman”

After a long relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney seems to finally have found the man to spend the rest of her life with.

Even though she has not yet confirmed the news, fans of the star have left their congratulatory messages to the couple after seeing photos.

Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman — she just tied the knot with Travis Barker … and this time, they're truly man and wife in the eyes of the law.



Congratulations Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ❤



Thoughts??? #KourtneyKardashian #TravisBarker #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/vyC7M8AGuB — lovelyti (@lovelyti) May 16, 2022

Hello I just want to congratulate Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Travis Barker huhu!♡ — Thea (@viceaesthetic) May 16, 2022

Kourtney and Travis got married! They seem obsessed with each other. I’m happy for the love birds! ❤️ — 𝕎𝕙𝕚𝕥𝕟𝕖𝕪 ℝ𝕠𝕤𝕖 🌹 (@wfrose_) May 16, 2022

I want a love like Kourtney and Travis — dijonay jones (@ghaheaux) May 16, 2022