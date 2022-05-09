











Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may not have talked much about their love publicly, but both have declared their intense love for each other through their Instagram accounts.

Ever since the couple became Instagram official back in February 2021, the two have been regularly posting pictures of their romance with sweet tributes. While some were lengthy paragraphs, others did not need more than three words.

Interested enough? Keep reading as we take an inside at Kravis’ Instagram accounts.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship – the early days

Fans speculated something may have been heating up between the two stars. However, it wasn’t until a photo was shared on each of their Instagram accounts that appeared to make it official.

Since then, followers have had the honour of seeing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship flourish.

To celebrate her 42nd birthday, Travis’ birthday message was short but clear as he wrote: I F*****G LOVE YOU! 🖤

YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD.”

In a reference to Blink-182’s song, Kourtney shared a picture of the two kissing in the dessert as she described her love for Travis to be “Just Like Heaven.”

Remember when Travis flew for the first time after almost 14-years since the fatal plane crash accident back in 2008?

Well, Kourtney managed to get rid of his fear of flying, and the musician got into a plane for their trip to Cabo.

Dedicating it to her, Travis penned a simple message saying “With you anything is possible” as the two kissed in front of a plane.

From Travis’ “I Would Die 4 U” to Kourtney’s “That’s Amore” during their trip to Italy, the two have proved to be very much in love. That’s a sure thing.

The stars recently visited Italy in 2022, it could become a special place for the couple.

Travis’ beachside proposal

Remember when Kourtney and Travis almost tied the knot without the presence of either of their family members? Well, Kravis seemed to have loved it. Kourtney had a few words to say about that 2 am wild night.

She posted on Instagram: “After an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license).”

Compared to his last birthday message, with an infinity emoji, Travis added a few more words this year.

He said: “My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you.”

If there’s one thing that matters the most to Kourtney, is her family.

Celebrating her birthday accompanied by Travis and her children with the addition of her son, Reign Disick, she penned her own tribute. Kourtney shared on Instagram: “Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life 🥰😊❤️‍🔥 heart full.”

Kravis on ‘The Kardashians’

Interested or not, it’s difficult not to spot a Kravis memento. Their love story has even got more interesting and romantic as more of the episodes of The Kardashians come out.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer have been more open about their relationship. The two even got full-on about each other’s feelings. From best friends to lovers, the two demonstrated that they are so into each other.

In an interview with Billboard, the drummer said: “We’re very similar, with our backs to the wall. We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life.”

Throughout the first episodes of The Kardashians, all the attention has been given to the eldest sibling, Kourtney, and her story with her current partner.

“He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years. We could just be ourselves. We fell in love and now he’s my boyfriend,” she said.

Guess who made the first move? Kourtney! She kissed him first because “he was taking a long time.”

She continued saying that from the moment they first knew they were in love with each other, they realized “how different it was from anything either of us has ever had before.”

The most important thing is that they “absolutely see a future together.”

Appearing on the Drew Barrymore show, the Blink-182 drummer looked very happy while explaining his relationship with his girl.

He said that what made their relationship work (apart from their insane chemistry) is the fact that they have kids. Travis said it was a struggle to date someone who didn’t have kids.

“I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding. Like “Why don’t you want to go dinner every night with me or why don’t you want to see me every night” and now, I’m you know spending time with a woman who’s like a great mum,” Travis said.

He added: “I also like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of you know, every day being with them.”