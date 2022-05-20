











Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has featured across the Kardashian Jenner’s new reality series as fans have followed along with their love story.

The couple got engaged back in October with the “fairytale” proposal having featured on the show earlier this month. This week Kourtney and Travis confirmed they had finally tied the knot.

Following news of their nuptials, we explore the newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s zodiac sign compatibility. Let’s take a look…

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s zodiac signs explored

As fans will know, Kourtney was born 18 April 1979 and celebrated her 43rd birthday with a trip to Disneyland last month.

Her now-husband Travis is set to celebrate his birthday later this year as he was born on 14 November 1975.

Kourtney is an Aries on the zodiac as the sign reflects those born between 21 March and April 19. Whereas Travis’ sign would be a Scorpio as he was born between the sign’s dates: October 23 and November 21.

Aries is a fire sign and is the first sign of the zodiac. Aries individuals are often characterised by their ambition and driven nature, with some traits of the sign being competitive and driven as well as being honest.

Scorpios are known for their mysterious nature, which can often lead them to be misunderstood. Scorpios are said to be independent and strong characters who, as a water sign, grasp their power through emotional energy.

Kourtney and Travis’ zodiac compatibility is led by desire and action

Both Aries and Scorpio are said to share a planetary influence of Mars, which, as per Bustle, Mars is the planet of “war, action and desire”.

As the two signs share a planetary connection, Cosmopolitan explains like a coin, if Aries and Scorpio are on the same side, they are “unstoppable”, but if they are on opposite, things can go “downhill.”

Despite this, Astrology describes a love bond between the two signs to be the “kind of relationship where both wonder how they ever managed apart.”

They have been going strong for some time

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had been friends years before they eventually became a couple.

They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and since then have continued to share loved up snaps across their feeds.

Travis popped the question in October, with Kourtney and Travis having since now officially tied the knot.

The couple announced the news across Instagram earlier this week as they shared a kiss in a car which had a just married sign on its rear: