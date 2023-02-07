Kourtney Kardashian shared her Valentine’s Day hamper with the world via Instagram Stories on Monday, February 6, 2023.

When it comes to love, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been a celebrity couple who appear very comfortable with PDA. Judging by their romance year-round, Kourt and Travis’ Valentine’s Day is likely to be a big occasion.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022 and many Kardashians fans have been pleased to see them so in love. So, let’s find out more about what the matcha-loving reality star and entrepreneur has put together for her customers’ V-Day gifts.

Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Kourtney is setting the bar high for V Day

Just one glance at Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram page and it’s clear to see that she and Travis are head over heels in love with one another.

For the global day of love, Kourt has put together an extremely impressive hamper that contains everything from SPF to a lip plumper.

The hamper is a limited edition product, so anyone who wants one best head for the Poosh checkout pretty quickly.

Sweetheart Supply Mailer Bundle has arrived

Taking to Instagram Stories on February 6, Kourtney wrote “Our Poosh Sweetheart Supply Mailer has arrived.”

The Kardashians star shared a snap of the mailer, which is encased in an acrylic box, and some of the products that come with it.

Per Poosh, the mailer bundle contains the following items – and much more:

Slip dress

Silk scrunchies

Three-pack of cotton thongs

Two Swarovski necklaces

Lip plumper set

Teeth whitening kit

Revlon red lipstick

Leather heart-shaped key fob

Royce New York journal

Candy hearts

Buckwheat milk and white chocolate

Lemme organic flower elixir

Candle

Gift card for a flower bouquet

Green and Citrus teas

Magnesium bath flakes

Scalp serum

Sugar body polish

Kourtney also writes that the hamper doesn’t have to be purchased for a lover. On the Poosh website it says customers can “be their own sweetheart this year,” or they can gift the hamper to their “besties.”

See the full list of products in the hamper here.

Kourtney’s Valentine’s Day hamper costs $999

According to the Poosh website, the price of the limited edition Valentine’s Day hamper has been slashed from $2701.13 to $999.

The Sweetheart Bundle has a value of almost $3k and contains all kinds of goodies.

The item description explains that the bundle may take 10-14 business days to arrive as it is hand assembled.

NO WAY: Fans beg for Kardashians s3 to come out as Kourtney teases release date

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK