Kourtney Kardashian’s ring tells the emotional story on Til Death Do Us Part of how marriage wasn’t in her plans when her dad died. That’s until she met Travis Barker, who she had three wedding ceremonies with.

Til Death Do Us Part is the new Hulu documentary telling the romantic love story between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Kourtney was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick, who she shares three children with.

Kourtney decided marriage wasn’t for her when her dad died, as told on the show. Rewind to two decades later and she has tied the knot with Travis, the first being a Las Vegas drunken moment officiated by an Elvis Presley lookalike.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ring

Kourtney was given an Italian ring from her mom Kris Jenner, which had originally been given to the reality star when she married Robert Kardashian. She said, “That gift meant so much.” Travis agreed and said it was “amazing.”

She proudly showed her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, the ring that Kris gave her on the day of her rehearsal dinner. Kourtney said, “Wait, look, Mom just gave me her ring that was from Dad.”

Kourtney was wearing her late father’s wedding ring when she tied the knot in Italy. He had given her the ring in 1978. Now, Kourtney wears two rings; her original engagement ring and a new wedding ring valued at an estimated £10,000.

Neil, managing director of Angelic Diamonds, told Hello her engagement ring is a “12-carat elongated oval diamond on a platinum band worth £800,000 ($1 million)” while her new ring is a claw set platinum eternity band of 1.40 carats.

Marriage wasn’t on the table for Kourt

Kourtney Kardashian talked about marriage on Til Death Do Us Part and shared: “When my dad died, I remember thinking, ‘I never want to get married because my dad isn’t there to walk me down the aisle.”

However, she knows that her father would have got along with Travis. “My dad would have loved Travis, and Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways. I can’t even explain them.

“I felt his presence, and I think I felt just like a sense of calm.” Travis also made sure to honor his wife’s father at their wedding reception, and said: “Robert, I know you’re here in spirit and so proud.”

Kourtney’s dad died in 2003

Kourtney’s dad Robert Kardashian died in 2003. Kris was married to Robert from 1978 to 1991 and they shared daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, and son Rob Kardashian.

Robert was the attorney for O. J. Simpson, but he and Kris split in 1991. They went on to amicably co-parent their four children until Robert tragically passed away in 2003 from esophageal cancer.

