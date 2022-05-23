Kourtney Kardashian's wedding portions mocked as 'saddest thing' ever seen













After a two-year relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, the couple tied the knot in a very lavish Italian wedding in Portofino. As more images and videos have come out, fans have shown their disappointment towards the Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s food portions at their wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian is finally a married woman.

After a 2 am wedding rehearsal with no license in Las Vegas and a very intimate courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally celebrated their third and actual wedding in Portofino, Italy.

FIND OUT: Why is Atiana de la Hoya always with Travis Barker? Family ties explored

Happily ever after – Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Baker

Mr. and Mrs. Baker tied the knot in a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Italy on May 22. The lovebirds swore for the third time to stay together “till death do us part”.

This time, the whole Kardashian family (including Kourtney’s kids) alongside Travis Barker’s family and friends of the two witnessed the eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan saying “I do”.

READ ABOUT: Khloe K’s gothic dress ‘ate up’ most attention at Kourtney’s wedding party

The disappointment at the food portions – “That’s a mouthful, not a portion”

Photo by NINO/GC Images

On the day of her eldest sister finally getting married, Kylie Jenner came to save the day and updated the fans who were eager to find out what was inside the most awaited wedding of the year. The makeup mogul shared videos and photos on her Instagram stories.

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere

As Kylie gave a run-through of the venue, fans were shocked to see the tiny portions of pasta. That seemed to have infuriated fans, who took over their Twitter accounts to mock the Poosh founder.

the pasta portion size at kourtney kardashian’s wedding is the one of the saddest things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Xq4XUMe5mq — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) May 23, 2022

“The pasta portion sizes at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding yesterday. Personally if a portion isn’t the size of my face I’m not interested,” another fan tweeted.

A third one wrote: “Could you imagine going to a Wedding and the portion size is like this! Imma walk out shouting “the Food portion size come like your love…. Small and False” at the Bride and Groom!”

Another person wrote the portions were the ‘saddest thing’ they’d ever seen.

MORE ON: Kourtney and Travis not living together explains their ‘Feeling This’ make out sessions

Kourtney’s wedding weekend outfits were slammed

The Kardashian sisters have been throwing all sorts of compliments on their older sister, but fans did not hesitate to share their raw thoughts.

Kourtney has received a lot of criticism from fans who were not feeling her choice of outfits. They were describing them as all sorts of things besides “beautiful”.

i just genuinely can’t get over that kourtney kardashian has worn those monstrosity of outfits for her wedding 😭 — ell☁️🍓 (@ellieverdon1) May 23, 2022

Someday, Kourtney Kardashian is going to regret that she wore these horrible outfits to her first wedding. Travis Barker's influence really turned her from a style icon to a … whatever this is 😖 pic.twitter.com/MkLS72yuG4 — jennie's dar+ling 🖤 (@yinyueland) May 22, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress is very ugly, more suitable as clown halloween outfit. The veil is beautiful. — Miss (@metanhs) May 22, 2022