Kourtney Kardashian‘s awkward interview where she reportedly ‘blanks a host’ has resurfaced six years later, where the reality star pretended to be ‘frozen’ during an Australian interview with TODAY after being asked about her younger sister, Kim.

Australian’s Today Extra hosts David Campbell and Sonia Kruger had a hard time Keeping Up with Kourtney, it seemed.

The reality star pretended she couldn’t hear them during the live interview, and it appeared she ‘blanks’ the TV stars after the hosts asked about her little sister, Kim Kardashian. She had been a victim of a robbery in her hotel room in Paris at the time.

Six years later, TODAY re-shared the awkward yet hilarious interview.

Kourtney Kardashian ‘blanks host’ during an Australian interview

Photo credit: Courtesy of Hulu

In 2016, Kourtney was a guest in an interview with Today Extra with Australia.

Talking about her career as a reality star and sharing some anecdotes about her chaotic family, David Campbell and Sonia Kruger took the opportunity to ask her about his younger sister, Kim, who had been the victim of a robbery in Paris.

However, the then 37-year-old allegedly pretended to be frozen to avoid answering the question. Kourtney said, “um…” before looking zoned out. She was looking at someone from behind the camera, and voices seemed to suggest a member of her team or PR representative was giving her guidance off-screen.

During the silent seconds, Sonia jumped in taking the sign she didn’t want to answer the question.

“I think she’s totally blanking me on that question,” David said, unimpressed. “She could just say her sister is fine.”

Shortly after the advertisement break, David publicly apologized to Kourtney and said there was a connection loss during their conversation.

Popular Instagram account The Hood’s Finest shared the clip earlier this year, and Kourtney herself left a comment reflecting on the awkward interview.

“When Kourtney Kardashian pretended to be frozen on TV,” the caption said, to which Kourtney replied: “Iconic.”

Users began to leave comments joking about the situation, as they shared other examples to use the infamous reaction.

One wrote: “When the teacher calls your name for the answer on zoom”

“I tried to do this over zoom at work and my coworker said my clock was still ticking,” another said.

A third one commented: “LIVING LEGEND.”

Kim’s robbery in Paris left her ‘badly shaken’

Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kim might’ve fallen in love with the Parisian streets and fashion, but the popular reality star had a horrific trip in October 2016. She was reportedly held at gunpoint in her room at Hôtel de Pourtalès by 12 men disguised as police officers.

Showing off expensive items and exact movements with their millions of fans on social media didn’t end up well for the mom-of-four. Kim was ‘badly shaken’ and unable to sleep after going through what she referred to as a life-and-death situation. Fans across the world flooded the star with support following the harrowing ordeal.

The 41-year-old visited the French capital during Paris Fashion Week, when a group of men in their 60s and 70s managed to break into Kim’s hotel room. They escaped with $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

12 people will stand trial accused over the robbery, judges ordered in 2021, writes Sky News. A trial date has not yet been set.

Following the incident, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been more considered about what goes online.

