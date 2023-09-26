Kourtney Kardashian’s baby name with Travis Barker has been “leaked“ by fans. Kourtney’s baby shower featured a wish tree covered in notes. Fans spotted the name ‘Rocky’ and have gone wild…

Travis Barker shared an Instagram Story of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, putting up a note at their baby shower. The couple announced they’re expecting their first baby together in June 2023.

Kourtney and Travis’ ‘baby name’

The Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker has revealed he likes the name Rocky 13 in an interview with Complex, although as of yet, the baby’s name has not been officially revealed. Regardless, fans are convinced it’s Rocky after zooming into one of the notes of the wish tree at her baby shower.

One fan wrote: “I’m telling you mark my words they named that baby Rocky Barker!!!!!😂😂😂” Another penned: “It’s either a name or nickname but says Baby Rocky!”

Inside Kourtney’s baby shower

Kourtney’s Disney-themed baby shower, where the Kardashian wrote a note for ‘Rocky’, saw her wear a snakeskin-printed catsuit to the party with Mickey Mouse ears on September 24.

Her shower was planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and held at a private residence in the Los Angeles area. A photo booth, wish tree and Disney-themed food and beverages were featured.

Mickey Mouse-shaped soft pretzels, pancakes, waffles and cake pops, bagels with Mickey Mouse-shaped pats of regular and vegan butter, and Alice in Wonderland-themed mini bottles were on the menu.

Fans react to ‘Rocky’ rumored name

When the name ‘Rocky’ began to spread as Kourtney Kardashian’s baby’s rumored name, fans went wild with it and shared their opinion. Kardashian fans seem to be very divided over the potential name.

However, one fan not in favor wrote: “Rocky Barker sounds like an energy drink or a protein bar.” Another Reddit user questioned: “Will Rocky be short for Rockstar?”

“Rocky Barker is a literal dog name I cannot,” a fan penned. A fellow fan reacted: “I think it could be a nickname, calling the baby a fighter because of Kourt’s recent hospital visit.”

