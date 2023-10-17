Kourtney Kardashian’s baby registry on Babylist has sparked fury ahead of her baby being born. Fans are shocked as she “already has everything.” When is Kourtney Kardashian due to have the baby?

When Kourtney Kardashian made her pregnancy announcement, The Kardashians fans began to analyze all of her recent posts to figure out whether she was showing before. She held up a sign reading, “I’m Pregnant,” to her husband Travis Barker. Now, Kourtney has a baby registry as her due date approaches.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s baby registry

Kourtney Kardashian has a baby registry with Babylist. The items were chosen by her mom, Kris Jenner, who is a Babylist paid ambassador. They include a $1.5K four-seater stroller and a $36 newborn gift set.

In a promo video, Kris points out her daughter’s brand, Kylie Baby, in the store. Kourtney was able to add anything she wanted from any store to her Babylist registry on an app and Kris got to check them out.

As the day that Kourtney Kardashian’s baby being born approaches, Kris traveled to Babylist’s Beverly Hills Showroom to test out products for Kourtney via FaceTime.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Fans react to Kourtney ‘having everything’

When Kourtney’s baby registry was revealed, a fan wrote: “Oh come on. Kourtney has a registry? Like she can’t afford everything herself? 😂” A fellow fan said: “What in the world could she possibly need.”

Another penned: “Can you imagine what must be on it?! Maybe a Hermes baby bag. What this family spends on Balloon arches at their parties would feed 30 families for a year.”

“I cannot believe she has a registry,” reacted a The Kardashians viewer. While someone else said: “The idea that Kourtney would have a registry is WILD 😂.”

Kourtney’s due date is believed to be around October to December 2023, with many assuming it’s in mid-October. This means that her newborn could be brought into the world any minute now!

She recently had a baby shower inviting her closest family and friends. If the date of her announcement was exactly three months, her projected due date would be at the very end of December.

When Kourtney revealed she has a baby registry, fans were confused as most tend to pick out the items before the baby shower. She hosted an over-the-top baby shower on Sunday 24 September.

