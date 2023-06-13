Shanna Moakler is reportedly “peeved” by her daughter Alabama Barker’s close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in 2023. The former Miss USA was married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008. Together they share kids Alabama and Landon Barker, as well as Travis being stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya who he raised as his own.

Once upon a time, Shanna, Travis, and their kids appeared on their own reality show, Meet the Barkers, however, life looks pretty different for the former couple today. While Shanna navigates her own love life, Travis and Kourtney Kardashian got married three times and are now co-parenting six children together.

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Shanna Moakler ‘peeved’ over Alabama Barker

According to a report from Radar Online, Shanna Moakler isn’t reportedly happy about her daughter, Alabama Barker, “cozying up” to Kourtney.

Shanna is mom to 17-year-old Alabama, 19-year-old Landon, and 24-year-old Atiana.

While Kravis appears to be living life in the honeymoon period, combining their families, it appears that Shanna hasn’t been having such an easy time adjusting to co-parenting.

The insider claims Shanna is “peeved! at daughter Alabama’s closeness to Kourtney.

Relationship ‘wedged’ apart

In 2021, Shanna alleged the Kardashians had “driven a wedge” between her and her kids through “lavish gifts,” reports Us Weekly.

Shanna reportedly “noticed severe distancing” between herself and her children.

Alabama’s mom said she thinks the “lavish trips” are “nice.”

However, she added: “I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

Shanna is following her kids again

It’s not just Shanna who has spoken publicly about a lack of closeness between herself and her children.

Alabama took to social media in 2021 to say that her mom “has never completely been in her life.”

However, Shanna dismissed the claims and said:

“…I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true, you know, not just about me as a parent, but also about my relationship…”

Radar Online reports at one time fans noticed Travis Barker‘s ex wasn’t reportedly following her kids on social media.

But, she’s following all three kids nowadays and they’re all following her back on Instagram.