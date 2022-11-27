Being a child of the Kardashian family certainly comes with its perks and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick’s latest TikTok has proven just that…

The 10-year-old recently took to the social media platform to showcase a pricey new purchase — a pair of headphones.

But these weren’t just your standard headphones, they were a pair of top-of-the-range Apple AirPods Max.

She is a Kardashian, of course… would you expect anything less?

Penelope Disick’s new pink headphones

Penelope took to her joint TikTok account with her mom, @pandkourt, to show off her latest gadget.

In the video, Penelope Disick unboxes a pair of pink Apple AirPods Max headphones, which cost a staggering $665.

She can be seen panning the camera, hitting various angles as she peels back to protective layers to reveal the final product.

The video, which has since gained more than 2.7 million views, was accompanied by a sped-up version of the song ‘FRIENDS’ by Anne-Marie and Marshmello.

However, it is not clear who bought the headphones or if it was a gift, but the pre-teen was obviously excited about her new acquisition. She captioned the post: “I just got new headphones😁😁.”

The headphones in question

Like any Apple product, the AirPods Max comes with a hefty price tag, especially as they are the first Apple-branded over-ear headphones.

The headphones have taken the internet by storm, with many celebrities and influencers incorporating them into their looks. But with a price tag of $665, are they really worth it?

Similarly to the regular AirPods, the AirPods Max’s on-head detection automatically connects the headphones when you put them on and pauses whatever you’re listening to once you take them off.

In addition, the wireless headphones offer both Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode, giving you control over how much outside noise you hear.

They also have up to twenty hours of battery life and come in five colors: silver, space gray, blue, pink, and green.

So it seems the headphones are definitely an investment, but when you’re part of one of the richest families in the worth, does price really matter?

TikTok star

As she approaches her teen years, Penelope has already created quite a presence on the social media platform and her hilarious antics have left fans wanting more.

She recently got her stepdad, Travis Barker, involved in one of her videos. In the post, the pre-teen used a voice-changer effect as she spoke to the Blink-182 drummer.

“Okay Travis, do you see the flea in my hand?” to which he replied: “Mhm.”

Penelope then held up her hand with an imaginary fly so that her stepdad could see.

“It’s going to do three backflips,” she explained.

“One, two, three,” Penelope counted, then said: “Okay could you hold his jacket?”

She handed Travis an imaginary jacket, which he held onto in his own hand.

“Okay it’s gonna do two more, one, two,” she explained as she watched her imaginary fly do two more flips.

“Okay now hold its jacket. Do you believe the fly is there?” the young reality star asked.

“No,” Travis claimed, to which his stepdaughter replied: “Then why are you holding its clothes?”

The musician laughed as Penelope sang the beat to a song and her cousin North West jumped in the video at the last moment.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know