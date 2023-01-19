The latest Kardashian craze comes from eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is urging her followers to consume edible flowers.

The star took to Instagram to tell her followers to eat flowers, which is of course seems very bizarre at first glance.

However, the post links to her lifestyle site Poosh, which explains the beauty and brain benefits of eating edible flowers. So, not just any random flower.

We take a look into the edible flower trend and what Kourtney was getting at.

Kourtney Kardashian’s edible flowers craze explained

In an Instagram story shared to her 210 million followers Kourtney shared a snap of colorful roses, linked to her newest Poosh blog post ‘The Beauty and Brain Benefits of Eating Flowers.’ She then added the caption ‘yes eating.’

The post may have seemed strange to fans at first, however, cut to the blog post and it’s not as ‘bizzare’ as it once seemed.

The blog goes on to list the five most beneficial edible flowers including dandelions, which contain vitamin A, and lavender, which contains anti-oxidants.

Poosh’s post explains how the flowers can be safely consumed, and where they can be found, such as pansy which “are typically used to garnish salads and desserts.”

The stars page warns “not all flowers are safe to consume—so only eat flowers that are grown for culinary use and are free of pesticides and other harmful chemicals.” So she’s not urging fans to go out and eat any old flower, luckily.

The 43-year old even suggests it as a Valentine’s Day idea, to get your partner flowers they can eat!

Poosh is thought to be Penelope’s nickname

Around a year ago, a resurfaced video from Keeping Up With The Kardashians was shared on Reddit, where Kourtney called her daughter Penelope ‘Poosh.’ Fans now believe that the brand is named after Kourtney’s daughter.

Kourtney launched her lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, and the website states that it is the modern guide to living your best life.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space.” Kourtney wrote.

The Kardashians have been taking over social media

From Kourtney’s ‘bizarre’ edible flower-eating tip to Kim’s ‘UK chav’ makeover, the Kardashians have really been making an impact on social media lately. But then, again, when do they not?

After going viral with her M to the B TikTok trend, where she transformed into a ‘UK chav’ Kim revealed it was actually a dare from North.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kim revealed: “The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!’

