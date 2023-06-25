Kourtney Kardashian’s gender reveal saw her sitting on husband, Travis Barker’s, lap as he performed on the drums in June 2023. The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer publicly announced their pregnancy on June 17.

As if Kravis’ “iconic” pregnancy announcement wasn’t enough, fans are now privy to what the stars’ are expecting. Travis Barker is already a dad of three, Atiana De La Hoya, Alabama Barker, and Landon Barker. While Kourtney Kardashian is mom to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Now, the reality stars are expecting their first child together and by the sounds of their friends and family in the reveal video, everyone’s over the moon with the news.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s gender reveal

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, June 24, Kourtney and Travis shared a video of their baby gender reveal.

The two are seen smiling at one another with Kourtney sitting on her husband’s lap.

In true Kravis fashion, the parents-to-be lean in for a kiss as Travis performs a drum roll.

A confetti explosion comes down to reveal Kourtney and Travis’ baby gender as their friends and family cheer them on.

Kourtney and Travis baby gender

As blue-colored confetti rained down on Kourtney and Travis, it was clear that the two are expecting a baby boy.

Some fans were surprised at Kourtney and Travis’ baby gender reveal, while others were overjoyed to know that Penelope is remaining Kourt’s “only girl.”

One wrote on the post: “Awe Penelope is her only girl….”

Many commented that they “knew” The Kardashians star was having a boy.

Now that their baby’s gender has been revealed, fans have started suggesting names.

One person commented: “They can actually name him Kravis.”

Khloe Kardashian cheers her sister on

Before Kourtney and Travis’ baby gender was revealed in the video, Khloe Kardashian can be heard saying: “Let’s get the party started, we’re all excited.”

One fan commented on the post: “I love you can always hear Khloe cheering on her sisters.”

More said that they’ve “never seen Kourtney so happy,” and “I love how they dont even look at anyone else when they’re together.”

Another wrote: “She’s so happy and I’m so happy for her.”

Fans are clearly super happy to see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear. Another commented: “That smile hasn’t left her face..love that for her.”