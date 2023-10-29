Kourtney Kardashian has officially ‘won’ her feud with Kim. She’s only gone and stolen Kim Kardashian‘s first-ever Met Gala look featuring a long, turtle-neck rose-patterned dress with slicked-back hair. Kourtney captioned the photo, ‘Freaky Friday’, remembered as Kim’s most mocked outfit to date.

Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween costume

Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween costume shocked fans when she wore the exact dress Kim wore during the 2013 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala, with a high slit – and matching shoes!

She even got the make-up Kim had spot-on, with the same dark shade of red and thick eyelashes. Kourtney wore her hair in the same long ponytail with a middle parting and slicked back sides.

Kourtney accused of ‘copying’ Kim Kardashian

Kourtney has been accused of copying Kim’s wedding country and now Met Gala look. Many thought her post was a jab at her sister following their ongoing public feud over her wedding.

Once, in July 2023, Kim told her sister that she “stole her wedding country” while Kourtney was upset about Kim building a relationship with Dolce and Gabbana after they created looks for Kourt’s wedding.

Kim once said in a 2019 Vogue video, “I was crying like the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it—there was all these memes about me and this couch.”

Fans hail Halloween costume ‘iconic’

Kourtney Kardashian has “won” her feud with Kim after she dressed as her sister for Halloween. Fans are calling the moment “iconic”. One said, “Stole her wedding country. Stole her Met Gala look. Iconic. Truly.”

One fan simply commented: “HAHAHAHA YOU WIN.” Another wrote, “She took my wedding venue. She took my wedding singer. She took my wedding country. And she took my sofa look.”

“Only sisters can throw this type of shade lol 😂 everybody else needs to mind their business lol,” said a follower. Even Kim shared the photo with three clapping emojis!