









Kourtney Kardashian is finally opening up about her brand Lemme, and we have all the details on its cost and where you can buy her vitamins and supplements products.

The reality star had been teasing about her product for a long time and fans were curious to find out what it may be.

With the photos that were shared online, some thought it could be a clothing line. However, the reality star has finally dropped some more details about what to expect.

View Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian introduces Lemme

In an Instagram post, Kourtney finally revealed that her brand Lemme is all about vitamins and supplements. The picture saw Kourtney lying down on tablets that looked a lot like candies.

In the post, the star confessed that it took her five years to bring the product into real life. She spoke about meeting the right people, investors, and teams to make sure the brand was exactly how she imagined it to be.

The star hopes that Lemme will become a “divine, feel-good part of your everyday life.” These gummy are made “using clinically-backed ingredients and formulations”

Cost and where to buy Revealed

The brand will be launching its product on September 27, 2022, which means fans will have to wait a couple of days more before they can get their hands on the product.

These vitamins and supplements will be available only on Lemme’s official website. If you wish to sign up to view more details about it, you can do so by clicking on the link here.

As per WWD, the cost of these products will start from $30 and can be purchased from the site.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

What’s her net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kourtney has an estimated net worth of $65 million with around $10 million being her salary for the reality show.

She has been a part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians ever since the show first aired. It also paved way for sequels which were a great success as well.

At the same time, a large portion of her net worth also comes from various collaborations, and being the owner of Poosh, the reality star definitely doesn’t have a dull moment in her life.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK