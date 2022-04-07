











It turns out that Kourtney and Travis have not married yet, and their Las Vegas ceremony was just for fun until the actual real wedding happens.

The loved up couple have been dating since late 2020 and finally got engaged in October 2021.

Travis had proposed to her as the reality TV star was surrounded by roses and candles on the beach. Ever since they announced their engagement, the world has been waiting for the couple to walk down the aisle.

Kourtney and Travis are not legally married, yet

On Tuesday, the world believed that the couple had married in a private ceremony. In the end, it ended up that Kourtney and Travis were just having a bit of fun by rehearsing for the big day.

It turned out that the two had spent the night drinking together and decided to go to the White Chapel in Las Vegas, as one does.

An Elvis Presley impersonator attended the “ceremony”, along with four witnesses. Travis and Kourt dressed the same as they wore matching leather jackets.

What happens in Las Vegas stays between KRAVIS

After the whole world thought that Kourtney Kardashian was finally a married woman, the couple shared photos of their intimate night.

In the caption, Kourtney has made it clear by saying that she and Travis married but “with no license”.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

The picture, which has now gathered 3.8 million likes in less than 24 hours, has surpassed her previous post where the couple had attended The Oscars.

On the other side, the groom’s caption was the infamous quote “What happens in Vegas”.

Kris Jenner, who once stopped Kourtney’s almost wedding with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, laughed at the couple as she commented “Hahahahha” with laughing emojis.

As per Kourtney Kardashian’s comment, she simply wrote: “Best night of my life”.

Kourtney shares all the details on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kris Jenner along with all the Kardashian sisters, except Kylie, went to Jimmy Kimmel’s Live show.

The family was promoting their new upcoming show: The Kardashians, which comes out on April 14th on Hulu.

As all the sisters were speaking about their relationships, Jimmy took the opportunity to ask about Kravis’ alleged wedding.

“By the way, Kourtney, I think you’re the ‘Kardashian of the week’ this week because you went ahead and got fake married,” Jimmy said.

As the audience cheered, Kourtney responded:

“It’s not called fake marriage, there was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour.”

According to Kourtney, they were hoping to legally get married. However, they were unable to as no one could validate their marriage.