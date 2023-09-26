Poolside with Poosh Event in MalibuThis past weekend, there was a private home in Malibu in which a corporate / commercial / promotional event was held for a company owned by or associated with Kourtney Kardashian. The people running the event had no intention of getting a permit until they were forced to do so, they were able to get the permit from the city on an expedited basis (literally within a few hours), and they proceeded to ignore multiple provisions of the permit after receiving it. It also appears that the permit was obtained on false pretenses, and there are other problems with the way the permit was obtained, which I will discuss in further detail.Before delving into the details of the matter, I pause to note that there has been substantial press coverage throughout the globe about this matter. Literally around the globe. That is not hyperbole. It also is not something I was looking to create – although, in hindsight, I am hopeful that it may provide the spark necessary to ignite the reform in Malibu that our residents require.The first press coverage of this matter was by TMZ early Sunday morning. The initial coverage by TMZ had multiple errors, and TMZ rewrote the article in a more accurate and balanced manner after I provided them with my written correspondence with the city and a copy of the special event permit – none of which had been seen by them when TMZ published their original article.TMZ not only rewrote their article to make it more accurate, but they also understood the difference between my gripe being with Kourtney Kardashian, which was not the case, and my gripe being with the City Staff for the manner in which this was handled, which is the case here and in many other matters. This was not a one-off problem. It is a problem with the city’s handling, or lack thereof, of Nobu. It is a problem with the city’s handling of events recently in Big Rock. It is a problem with the city’s handling of the wedding-palooza on Broad Beach during the Hurriquake. It is a problem with city’s handling of large events regularly held on Point Dume. It is a problem with the city’s handling of Short Term Rentals and Fractional Share Home Ownership. It is a problem our residents face on a regular basis. In short, it is an endemic problem that needs to be fixed with action and not just talk.In any event, returning to the event from this past weekend, multiple media outlets reached out to me for comment, I provided them with the same source material and correction of some of the errors in the initial TMZ coverage, and they elected to perpetuate the misinformation rather than report the true facts – a not uncommon event that fuels claims by many about fake news.Most of the press coverage has reported that I accused Kourtney Kardashian of lying or committing fraud. I said no such thing, and it is noticeable that no press coverage even pretends to quote me on that statement. Moreover, after checking the facts, TMZ retracted that same comment. What I did say is that the event planner and homeowner who applied for the permit lied and should be sued by the city for fraud. I stand by that statement, as I will explain at the City Council meeting this evening.Some press has reported that I said that the permit application submitted to the City states that the permit was requested for a baby shower. Again, there is no direct quote of me saying that, again it is not what I said, and again TMZ corrected its own misstatement to that effect when TMZ rewrote its own article. What I did say is that “I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property,” and that “Instagram and Facebook posts by ‘Poosh’ – Kourtney Kardashian's health & wellness company – prove that the entire event today was purely promotional, and not a baby shower.” I stand by those statements, as I also will explain at the City Council meeting this evening.Incidentally, if someone had asked me to name the members of the Kardashian family before I learned of this event, I would not have known to include Kourtney or many other members of the family. They are outside my area of interest. I learned about Kourtney Kardashian from the event planner when she told me that the event was going to be an “influencer event” led by Kourtney Kardashian. After the event planner told me that, I looked up Kourtney Kardashian and learned who she is. I also learned that Ms. Kardashian is expecting a child, that she recently had undergone fetal surgery, and that her husband recently tested positive for COVID. In that regard, I wish the entire Kardashian family, including their soon-to-be baby, the best of health.The press reports include other misstatements, including the inaccurate claim that I said there were 600 guests at event, which I did not say. In fact, I offered no prediction of the number of guests. I do, however, have substantial doubts that there were only 15 staff at the event – as limited by the permit. I counted more than 50 cars lined up behind a sign that said “Staff Parking and shuttle pick up” – and that was separate and apart from the guest parking lot in a separate location. I have video of the 50 + cars and a photo of the sign.There are various other inaccuracies in the various press reports, which I lack the time to chronicle. Fortunately, all of my statements are in writing, and nobody is claiming to quote anything I said orally. Accordingly, anyone can compare my written statements to the press coverage to see what I did and did not say.Lest there be any doubt that this was a corporate / commercial / promotional event, and not a private party, check out the attached Poosh promotional video posted on tiktok.