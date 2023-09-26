If Kourtney Kardashian’s fans aren’t talking about her pregnancy, then they might be occupied by her ongoing feud with sister, Kim Kardashian, or, failing that, they could be intrigued by the mayor of Malibu slamming the planning of an event held by her brand, Poosh.
The Kardashian-Jenner family is well known for carving out careers in any sector they choose. From Kim’s SKIMS company to Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics empire, there’s no sign of the Hulu stars slowing down any time soon. Kourtney Kardashian launched her own website, Poosh, in 2019 and nowadays it appears to be a thriving brand.
Malibu mayor slams Kourtney Kardashian’s event
Any social media users who came across ‘Poolside with Poosh’ in 2023 may have been delighted to see Kourtney Kardashian’s brand flourishing.
The 44-year-old holds the event annually and opted for a Malibu location this year.
However, the people involved in getting Kourtney’s event approved have come under fire from the mayor of Malibu, Bruce Lee Silverstein.
Taking to his Facebook page, the mayor laid out his thoughts on how a permit for the event was obtained – and he’s not happy.
Poosh’s pool party permit
While it may have looked like the mayor of Malibu was displeased with Kourtney, he made it clear in his Facebook post that his “gripe” isn’t with The Kardashians star.
He wrote that his “gripe” is “with the City Staff for the manner in which this was handled, which is the case here and in many other matters.”
Mayor Silverstein’s issue sits with Malibu city’s staff and what he suggests is their preferential treatment of celebrities when it comes to permit applications, reports Us Weekly. Poosh’s event did have a permit before it went ahead, and followed regulations. But Mayor Silverstein raised concerns over how fast it went through.
Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to Kourtney Kardashian’s rep and the City of Malibu for comment.
Kourtney’s fans just want an invite
Kourtney’s annual Poolside with Poosh event may have kicked up a fuss between Malibu’s city staff and its mayor, but it seemingly all went to plan, per the brand’s social media posts.
Commenting on a promo post for the event, fans wrote: “Poosh never misses.”
More wrote that the summery shin-dig gave: “Barbie dream house vibes.”
Many fans simply begged in the comments section to get an invite to the next Poolside with Poosh. Others said that they’re manifesting attending in a year’s time.