The long-awaited trailer and release date for The Kardashians season 3 has finally dropped, and it seems like Kourtney has some home truths for her family.

Khloe Kardashian starts the trailer by telling us that it’s not going to be a ‘relaxing, mild season’ and honestly, we didn’t expect anything less.

We take a look at what Kourtney Kardashian had to say to her family, and what viewers may suspect it to be about.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Kourtney Kardashian makes a bold statement in the season 3 trailer

Speaking to Kris and Khloe in The Kardashians trailer, Kourtney stated that there was “no sense of loyalty.”

Although we are yet to find out what Kourntey was speaking about, Kris looked teary-eyed as her eldest daughter confronted her.

Kourtney’s long-term ex-partner Scott Disick briefly features in the trailer when he says: “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life.” Us too Scott!

It was recently confirmed that Scott would be returning to the show, however, under the condition that he isn’t portrayed as the ‘villain’ in Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.

It could be the case that the remark is made about Disick’s fully-fledged return to the show, although we guess we’ll have to wait until the release to find out.

Travis Barker is featured in the trailer for a split second as we see him romantically embracing his new wife.

Kourtney has wanted to step back from the show before

In May 2020, Kourtney revealed she had stepped back from the show on Twitter as one fan told her she needed to quit. In a sassy reply, she wrote: “I did. Bye.”

The revelation came after arguments that the star had been having on-screen about not wanting to put so much of her life out there anymore.

At the time, fans weren’t sure if her departure was permanent or temporary, but of course, we know now that she hadn’t quit the show forever. After watching Kourtney Kardashian’s stint in the season 3 trailer, we’re glad.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia around the time of her exit, Kourtney said: “I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

Kendall Jenner also touched on her eldest sister’s exit in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres at the time. She explained how Kourtney had boundaries that were “totally understandable.”

The model went on to explain: “I think to answer your question a little further, I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me, but for Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show.”

In the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kourntey’s turbulent relationship with Scott Disick was played out on camera and became one of the main storylines for the show.

Fan opinions on the new season are divided

Fans of the Hulu show have been waiting since season 2 ended at the end of last year, so of course they rushed to social media to share their excitement (or in some cases, not) about the season finally making a return.

Taking to Kris Jenner’s announcement on her Instagram page, one fan wrote: “It’s about time my life has been so lame.”

However, some fans weren’t too impressed with the ‘drama’ shown on screen: “I’m afraid nothing will top that fight scene with Kim and Kourtney,” penned one.

“Y’all better show us something. Last season was meh,” explained another.

And some were just happy the Lord was back: “Thank god Scott is back.”

We guess we’ll have to wait until the season 3 release to see what’s really been going down with The Kardashians.