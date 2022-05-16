











Kourtney Kardashian’s incredibly public relationship with Blink 182’s Travis Barker has reached new heights. They just revealed they had a lowkey wedding, but even with their combined fortune, they’re still behind Kim K.

The couple have quickly become one of the most famous duos of this year, and we’re nowhere near the end of 2022 yet. So when it was revealed that Kourtney and Travis have tied the knot, many wondered how much they’re worth.

It’s no secret that the Kardashians are mega rich, from head-to-toe designer to that scene when Kim cried about losing her diamond earrings in the ocean. But since Kourt’s relationship with Travis began, she’s received far more attention.

So, just how much does she earn these days and how much is Kourt worth? She runs her own wellness product company Poosh, and is just as entrepreneurial as her siblings. As if in a Blink, you’ll find her net worth below…

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth

Kourtney is worth $65 million in 2022, making her the fourth richest of the Kardashian clan, behind mom Kris Jenner. Sponsorship deals, her appearance on The Kardashians and her wellness brand Poosh all contribute to her riches.

The engagement ring on her finger alone is said to be worth $1 million, thanks to beau Travis Barker. As per The Cut, Kourtney cried “hysterically” after accidentally breaking the glinting piece of jewellery.

Estimated to be 12 carats, it was her mom Kris who noticed that she wasn’t wearing the ring. Kourtney revealed:

I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like, thinking it would be safe right next to me. When I stepped down, I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours and then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad.’

Mom-of-three Kourtney added that breaking the ring gave her “a nervous breakdown” before revealing that the ring was the “most beautiful thing she has ever had in her life.”

Idk if anyone is remembering that Kourtney K went to state school… they weren’t super rich https://t.co/hdd4jEV3XJ — Cara Beamer (@CaraKris10) March 17, 2022

Kim and Kylie are a stretch ahead

Kim Kardashian is known as the richest member of the family, with a wealth of $1 billion. She was declared a billionaire by Forbes in 2021, with her wealth rising up from $780 million in October thanks to two businesses.

Her brands KKW Beauty and Skims were the biggest drivers behind her fortune increase, as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, isn’t quite as wealthy but that doesn’t mean she isn’t far behind! She is now worth $900 million at the young age of 23, and is thought to be the highest paid model across the globe.

remember when mtv did new york goes to work? petition for them to do that but with rich people,,, kim k working a black friday sale at like old navy or something can be the pilot and then kourtney can work a lunch rush at mcdonald’s in the second episode — ★ ʞɯ ★ (@real_monsterkid) March 18, 2022

Travis Barker’s fortune

Blink 182 drummer Travis has accumulated a net worth of $50 million, making him less wealthy than Kourtney Kardashian. However, their combined net worth is a huge $115 million – as if they weren’t a power couple already!

Despite this huge number, Kourtney’s siblings Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian individually are still much further up the ladder than the couple. Regardless, Travis and Kourtney are clearly wealthy in love too, and not just financially.

His passion for music that rose Travis’ fortune over the years. He began drumming at an early age, when he played for The Aquabats in 1996, but left to join Blink-182 in 1998, which became known for its track Enema of the State.

As of 2014, Enema of the State remains the highest seller in the band’s catalogue, moving 4.54 million units to date in the United States. The album has sold over 15 million copies worldwide!

