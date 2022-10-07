Kourtney proves Addison Rae and she are still BFFs in best Kardashian way possible











Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae had prompted rumors that they were no longer friends but the reality star managed to shut down these speculations and proved they are still BFFs.

Fans have been obsessed with Kourtney and Addison’s friendship. However, some thought things might have ended between the two as they were no longer spotted together.

In fact, Addison also stopped appearing on The Kardashians. This made many question if there was bad blood between the two.

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are still BFFs

Kourtney managed to shut down all the rumors without saying a single word and honestly, that’s the most Kourtney thing one can ever expect.

In the latest post for Poosh, the website used an image of Addison as the cover. It looks like the reality star was trying to hint that there is no bad blood and there is only love between the two.

For a long time, fans had been curious to know what happened between the two as they were not hanging out together. However, with Addison on the cover of the new Poosh article, one thing is clear and that is they are still very good friends.

A look back at their friendship

Kourtney and Addison’s friendship started because of Mason Disick. It appears Addison made a video with Mason before the Lemme creator found out that her son had social media.

While Kourtney did not approve of Mason being on social media, she did manage to form a nice friendship with Addison. The two even went on to make videos for TikTok.

To add to this, on several different occasions, Addison and Kourtney have been spotted together where the pair was wearing a matching jumpsuits.

Addison Rae has also appeared on The Kardashians show

Addison has also dined with the Kardashians as she appeared on the show. In fact, Kourtney and Addison’s friendship had Kim and Khloe Kardashian shocked as well.

In the episode, Kim even goes to the extent of asking Addison what they talk about. While their friendship might appear strange to a few, there is no doubt that the duo enjoys their time together and is not afraid to show their friendship off to the world.

