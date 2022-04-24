











Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.

April 22 marked Earth Day and many influencers and celebrities spoke out out about the importance of taking care of the planet. Kourtney Kardashian has spoken about it each year since 2015.

Nonetheless, the message has not quite had the impact as she thought it would have. Negative comments from some followers appeared to be upset on Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram post.

Kourtney shares photos from Hawaii

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While her youngest sisters Kendall and Kylie have been having a blast in Coachella, the reality TV star has been celebrating her 43rd birthday with her fiancé Travis Barker and family.

On April 18, the eldest of the Kardashian sisterhood celebrated her special day at Disneyland with Travis and his kids. Days later, the founder of Poosh flew over to Hawaii.

Sharing a couple of non-filtered shots, alongside Earth emojis, Kourtney captioned: “love her and take care of her every day”.

The photos feature the Hawaiian landscape along with photos of canoes, her on a swing, horses, and a gorgeous sunset.

Fans call out Kourtney and accuse her of ‘hypocritical’ message

If you have been keeping up with the Kardashians, you would know that their lifestyle is filled with luxuries.

Although the family has spoken about the importance of the Earth, some followers have gone as far as to call Kourtney’s message as ‘hypocritical’.

After Kourtney posted her annual Earth-themed Instagram post, fans were not keen on her words and started to list how the reality TV star travels around the world.

Comments were calling out the Kardashian clan for flying in private jets, owning multiple expensive cars, and simply living their high-maintenance lifestyle.

One fan wrote: “Meanwhile y’all throw parties with massive amounts of plastic and waste. Take a private jet that causes more pollution than any regular person would be able to produce“.

“So stop flying on private planes????,” Another one commented.

This follower has had enough of them and did not hesitate: “You fly so much. So hypocritical“

Slammed for posting about CO2 tracker

The Kardashians — “Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground” – Episode 101 — The Kardashian-Jenner family bring the cameras back to reveal the raw, intimate reality of life and love in the spotlight like never before. Kourtney and Travis, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

On several occasions, both Kourtney and Kendall Jenner have spoken about the consequences of not taking care of our planet and although they have good intentions, some followers respond with examples from their lifestyles.

A couple of months ago, Kourtney re-posted on Instagram a post about the high levels of carbon emission. As per The Sun‘s reports, that did not sit well with some.

The reality star posted a “CO2 tracker” that went on to explain how harmful pollution has become on Earth from one year to another. The story reads: “Today atmospheric CO2 is 419.13 PPM. Last year it was 416.04 PPM.”

Agreeing with Kourtney’s post but disagreeing with her lifestyle, Reddit users shared their thoughts after a user opened the debate.

“Celebrities p**s me off when they try to get into eco stuff. Infographics mean nothing if you’re not going to put in the work. Rich people always try to preach but they are the ones causing the damage,” a user commented.