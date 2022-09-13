Kourtney taking Travis's name was ‘a given’ after she inked ‘I love you’ on his skin











Kourtney Kardashian recently made an appearance on the Today show where she spoke to host Hoda Kotb about the exciting things going on in her life at the moment. From taking Travis’s surname being “a given” as well as discussing and promoting her latest victim gummy collaboration.

However, aside from the topics discussed, fans couldn’t help but notice how awkward the interview was as the Kardashian “stumbled” on her words and seemed to repeat the word “like” multiple times.

Flight/Risk | Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 11209 Flight/Risk | Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/urYOTavhz6c/hqdefault.jpg 1092316 1092316 center 22403

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taking Travis’s name was “a given”

One of the main topics discussed between Kourtney and Hoda was her relationship and recent marriage to Travis Barker. When it came time to decide whether to take her new husband’s last name, the reality star said she didn’t hesitate.

While chatting with Kotb, the newlywed revealed that she always intended to keep things traditional and adopt her new husband’s last name. “It was just a given, it wasn’t a thought,” she said. “So now my middle name is Kardashian.”

The 43-year-old also spoke about how the pair are the “perfect match” as she gushed about life as a newlywed. Kardashian Barker said she loves that their relationship has always been “kind of easy.”

The pair are clearly devoted to each other, as Kourtney also explained how she tattooed her hubby. “I did my own, I tattooed him,” she said. “I wrote ‘I love you’ in cursive writing.”

Kourtney’s vitamin gummies

During the interview, Kourtney opened up about her most recent partnership with Lemme Vitamins, the collab will launch on September 27 and the star seemed more than excited.

Kourtney told the host that, if she wanted to promote a product, that it would always be vitamins and supplements so that is what she picked.

They are gummy vitamins that are all-natural and a non-CBD supplement, which spikes energy levels. Kourtney is probably the most health-conscious Kardashian and her company, Poosh, is frequently reporting on the latest health trends and traditions.

View Instagram Post

Fans felt the interview was “awkward”

Despite the Kardashian sister discussing multiple topics in the interview with Today, the main things fans noticed was how awkward it was and how she kept repeating the word “like.”

Fans took to Twitter to discuss their views, with one person saying, “It’s like, I mean like the worst interview I’ve ever seen. Really…I mean like, is this news?”

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK