Kourtney Kardashian likes to switch things up when it comes to what she wears to sleep and if she’s not donning Travis Barker’s boxers the Poosh founder is “keeping it interesting” in the bedroom department.

In a piece for Interview magazine, published Monday, November 22, Kourtney was asked by her sister Khloé about her nightly routine with her husband. She spilled the tea on their sleeping habits, bedtime snacks, and a bizarre thing she keeps in her “secret drawer.”

Reality Titbit shed some light on Kourtney’s nighttime routines as she goes to bed in “little nothing.”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney wears ‘little nothing to keep it interesting’ in bed

When asked by Khloé what she wears to bed, the 43-year-old teased: “It depends on who’s in bed with me.” Kardashian then explained that she sticks to silk pajamas or a vintage t-shirt and Travis’s boxers when her children sleep with her.

She then gushed: “If it’s just me and him [Barker], then it’s a little nothing or boxers and no shirt. I don’t know. I switch it up. I always got to keep it interesting”

Kourt has previously taken to Instagram to confirm that she dives into Travis’ underwear drawers, as the 43-year-old shared snaps from The Kardashians season three set. Kourtney wrote in the caption: “Rolling into season 3 of The Kardashians in husband’s boxers and socks with my dress…”

Kourtney keeps ‘an open door policy’ in her bedroom

The sisters interviewed each other as they sat in their own bedrooms for the feature which promoted Kourtney’s brand Lemme’s new sleep-aid gummy vitamin.

The Good American founder wondered how Kourt keeps her three kids out of her bedroom, and the answer? She doesn’t, Kourtney stated that she has ‘an open-door policy’ in her house and that Penelope often sleeps beside her in bed.

Another bedtime-adjacent topic the pair discussed was their favorite midnight snacks. Whilst the wife of drummer Travis Barker outrageously admitted she hadn’t eaten a Kit Kat in 18 months. Kourt did confirm that she eats in bed and will sometimes share chopped apples and peanut butter for breakfast in bed with her husband.

Khloé admitted to having a sugary cereal like fruit loops as her late-night snack, whereas Kourtney’s more of a dried spicy mango type of girl – how niche.

Kourtney revealed the bizarre thing she keeps in her ‘secret drawer’

Later in the interview, Kourtney revealed some of the contents of her “secret drawer” in her bedside table. At first, she was not willing to divulge as that’s the point of it being “secret” but in the end, she admitted to keeping a braid of her 7-year-old son Reign’s hair.

Kourtney says of her youngest child, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, that she keeps it as a remembrance of his first haircut: “I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So, I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know