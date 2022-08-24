Kourtney's '90s look is 'everything' as she reveals love for Dr Martens since sixth grade













Kourtney Kardashian has stunned fans once again with her latest 90’s inspired look after the star was seen repping a pair of traditional Dr Marten boots.

Kourtney was quick to comment on the picture as she let her fans know that she had been sporting the brand since 6th grade and we are here for it!

Kourtney loves Dr Marten’s

The stunning picture of Kourtney in her Doc’s was captioned:

We’re channelling major 90’s vibes via this affordable pair of shoes that Kourt’s been wearing on repeat. Link in bio to shop her current must-haves.

It appears that the mother-of-four hasn’t just been wearing them on repeat lately, but since she was in just 6th grade. She jumped into the comments to let her fans know her adoration for the chunky leather boots.

In the mirror selfie, she paired the black boots with some Khaki suit trousers, a black vest top and a jacket which she left to hang off her shoulders. With minimal makeup or hair styling, Kourt added a necklace with a skull on it for detail.

Fans were obsessed with her 90’s look

In the past couple of years, Kourtney has definitely upped her style game and her outfits have been jaw-dropping. Her latest 90’s inspired look had fans feeling the same way, and they were sure to let her know in the comments.

One fan said: “Honestly, Kourtney, your style is EVERYTHING. I love the vibe of this, and the fact that you’re wearing Docs makes me love you even more!”

Another fan said, “Just reminding those who don’t know. KOURT STUDIED THIS…” as well as, “You are iconic. What a look. Yes, yes, yes.”

Kourtney’s friends and other celebrities showed their love for the look too with @notskinnybutnotfat saying, “LOVE!!” And @veroniquevicaribarnes posting three red love hearts.

Some fans have clapped back at Kourt for wearing Doc Marten’s

A few fans were quick to jump on Kourtney’s back for wearing leather shoes when she claims to be vegan. One person said, “Vegan but wearing leather Kourt?”

Another said, “The link in the picture doesn’t bring up vegan Docs…” However, many fans were quick to defend Kourtney as they reminded others that many Doc Marten’s are vegan and it is likely that she is wearing the faux leather boots.

Dr Marten’s now come as vegan friendly, therefore, it is likely Kourt is repping the fake leather boots. Either way, she looks amazing in this latest look!

