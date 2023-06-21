After Kourtney’s baby news, many fans were wondering ‘how Scott Disick was doing’ as a source now reports he allegedly was informed of the news before the big announcement, by Kourtney’s family.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian announced their first pregnancy together over the weekend, and they chose a big public announcement that took place at a Blink-182 concert.

We take a look at how it’s reported Scott Disick found out about Kourtney’s pregnancy.

Photo by David Becker/WireImage

Scott Disick knew about Kourtney’s pregnancy before the ‘surprise announcement’

Although Kardashian fans around the globe were informed about Kourtney’s pregnancy at the weekend, a source told the Daily Mail that The Kardashian family allegedly told Scott Disick ahead of time.

“Scott has known for a minute that Kourtney was pregnant – he found out through her family who didn’t want him to be caught off guard,” the insider reports.

“The way he is taking it all is with a little bit of unease and it is a little heartbreaking for him,” the source continued, as they added that he ‘didn’t even recognize’ Kourtney anymore.

“It just reiterates that what they had is really over.”

Although Scott knew about the pregnancy ahead of time, he wasn’t aware of the engagement in October 2021, which his children weren’t present for.

Travis’ ex knew about the pregnancy ‘for weeks’

Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler isn’t shy of speaking about Travis and Kourtney’s relationship, and unlike Scott, has publically commented on the news.

The model posted a selfie on her Instagram page after the news was announced, and of course, comments were flooded on the topic.

One fan commented: “What do you think about Kourtney being pregnant!?” to which Moakler replied: “I’ve known for weeks this is not new news to me [red heart emoji]”

How did Scott and Kourtney meet?

Scott and Kourtney met in 2006 at a gathering at their mutual friend Joe Francis’ home in Mexico. Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007, so their relationship was still fresh.

The couple spoke about their first meeting on an episode of Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, and it definitely wasn’t love at first sight for Kourt.

Disick said he ‘liked’ Kourtney, although she wanted ‘nothing to do with him’ at first.

“I just thought he was so annoying,” Kardashian said. “He was four years younger, he lived in New York, and he didn’t have a job.”

Travis Barker, on the other hand, was a long-time family friend of The Kardashians.