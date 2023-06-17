Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have publicly spoken about their fertility struggles, including opting for, and later “putting a pause” on, IVF. Now the couple is expecting their first baby together. Kourtney revealed the news via an iconic pregnancy announcement in June 2023.

Blink-182 drummer Travis and his wife, Kourtney, are set to become parents of seven. Throughout their relationship, pregnancy rumors have surrounded Kourtney. However, The Kardashians star has now officially confirmed she’s expecting a baby. Some fans commented on the couple’s post that they were “crying,” at the news, while others missed the inspiration for Kourtney’s announcement completely.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kourtney and Travis are pregnant

Taking to Instagram in a joint post, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared on June 17 that they’re pregnant.

During The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about her struggles with IVF and expressed how much she and Travis wanted to have a baby together in a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Now, the two can celebrate their happy news as a new bundle of joy is set to enter their lives. Kravis’ baby will be their seventh child joining Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Travis’ kids, Atiana, Landon, and Alabama.

Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement

Many Kravis fans flooded the post’s comments section on June 17 congratulating the pair on their exciting news.

One commented that it was the “best pregnancy announcement” they’d seen, while others said the news was “beautiful.”

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote: “OMGGGGGGG THE MOTHER OF ALL MOTHERS IS GOING TO NEVER STOP MOTHERINGGG congratulations K & T!”

Another said they “can’t wait for baby Kravis.”

More wrote of Kourtney and Travis’ pregnancy news: “She’s wanted this for so long, yay!”

Blink-182 was Kourtney’s inspiration

While it’s safe to say fans are over the moon to hear of Kravis’ baby news, some were disappointed that many fans didn’t get Kourtney’s nod to Blind-182.

One fan commented: “Upsetting how many people don’t get the reference.”

Another said: “OOOOMG this is such a good throwback too.”

More wrote: “The fact that no one’s getting what this is referenced from.”

Fans weren’t happy that many didn’t recognize that Kourtney had taken her announcement inspiration from Travis’ band’s music video for All The Small Things.

Someone commented on the post: “I can’t believe how many people don’t realise this is a call out to the all the small things vid, the rest of us are old.”

During the All The Small Things video a fan can be seen holding up a ‘Travis I’m pregnant’ sign which Kourtney has iconically recreated.

