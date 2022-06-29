Kris’ drunken bday speech to Khloe proves she's “the queen of the family”













Kim Kardashian managed to capture one of the most iconic Kris Jenner videos yet as she gave an adorable and hilarious birthday speech to Khloe whilst she was “wasted” off martinis.

The famous “momager” was dressed in a gorgeous green gown whilst she honoured Khloe on her special day and even labelled her the “queen of our family.” Reality Titbit has all the details of the epic speech.

Kris’ “wasted” birthday speech to Khloe

The 66-year-old led a drunken toast at her daughter Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday dinner, and Kim Kardashian documented the whole thing on her Instagram Stories for our viewing pleasure – thanks, Kim!

To kick off her speech Kris stated, “I know I’m a little wasted” with a martini in her hand and visible signs of impairment and went on to share the love with Khloe saying, “But what I wanna say is how much I am so f**king in love with you, Khloe Kardashian.”

Kris went on to say what many fans have believed from the start of KUWTK, “You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family,” she explained as she began to stumble on her words.

Kris was so drunk she couldn’t finish the speech

The start of Kris’ epic speech was very sweet but it started to go downhill from there and became hilarious to watch as she confused fans by saying to her daughter, “you’re the person who is always looking to the left.”

She succeeded in saying “glass half full” but kept giggling out loud, much to the confusion (and entertainment) of the other guests.

Her boyfriend, Cory Gamble, who was sitting to the left of Kris, tried to help out by grabbing the martini glass out of her hand. Kris continued her speech, telling Khloe, “I just wanna say how much I love you. And I’ve had way too much to drink tonight but we’re here because we love you.”

bless you kimberly for the drunk kris jenner content. it’s been so long! — Lex (@Khlocaine_) June 28, 2022

A family friend had to step in to help Kris finish

Her words began to fumble again and all you could hear in the background was her daughter’s confusion as she said, “what?”.

Thankfully, a family friend appeared in the video behind Kris to help her out declaring that she would finish the speech. “Because she knows how I feel about you, and I can’t control myself, and I’ve had a couple of drinks,” a drunk Kris said.

Kim then panned the camera to show Khloe cracking up sitting next to her bestie Malika Haqq.

All in all, Khloe appeared to have the best birthday ever, and the highlight was definitely the drunken toast from her mother!

Videos of Kris Jenner drunk off her ass at Khloes birthday dinner is all I needed to get my day started — laura (@msLauravel) June 28, 2022

