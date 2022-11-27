Kris Jenner posted an adorable picture of three Jenner women during Thanksgiving weekend, but fans accused the momager of ‘staging’ the happy photo with daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

Hollywood’s most popular reality TV family gathered together for Thanksgiving at Kris’ $12 million Palm Springs home. Her children and 12 grandchildren all appeared to be in attendance.

Despite all the hardships the family has gone through, 2022 has been a year of a lot of success for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Not only did Kourtney and Travis finally tie the knot, but Kylie and Khloé also welcomed their respective second children.

In a year of keeping up with the Kardashians, the family’s matriarch wanted to end the celebrations with a sweet snapshot with her two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie – but fans weren’t convinced.

Kris Jenner poses with Kendall and Kylie for Thanksgiving

Three Jenners together in one frame – it’s been a while!

On November 26, Kris went to her personal Instagram account to share an adorable picture with her two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, during Thanksgiving celebrations.

At the time of the photo, the trio sat close to each other on the couch with glasses of tequila on the floor – most likely Kendall’s 818 Tequila brand – as the moment captured the three laughing.

As Kris uploaded her photo and shared it with her 50.8 million followers, commentators began to accuse the mogul of staging a happy-smiley photo with her daughters for the ‘gram content.

The photo has reached more than 1 million likes in under 24 hours.

A Kardashian critic wrote: “Kris: Guys in this photo we need to laugh.”

“These are not spontaneous snapshots of who they are. These are organized, planned snapshots of who they want us to think they are,” a second user commented.

“Why are they faking smiles for the picture,” one asked.

Nonetheless, other fans left comments of support as fans loved seeing the three together posing in a photo for a long time.

A Kardashian fan gushed: “Hahahahha so cute! these are the photos we wanna see.”

“818 is hitting,” a fan joked.

Adding three fire emojis, another fan simply wrote: “Jenner.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit reached out to Kris Jenner’s representatives for comment.

Fans demand ‘more of Kendall and Kylie’ in The Kardashians

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Now that the second season of The Kardashians has wrapped, and will not come back until next year, fans are begging for the youngest of the clan to appear more on the reality TV show.

After a year off, the Kardashians came back with a completely different reality show. Although the concept was still the same as their previous successful series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Hulu show offered something fresh.

In the first two seasons, the series focused on the lives of the three sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, and their romances, heartbreaks, and hectic schedules.

Kendall and Kylie also appeared on the show but had less screen time. Kendall, a supermodel, often traveled in between fashion shows, and Kylie had just welcomed her second child at the time.

In last week’s finale episode, more of the two sisters were shown on camera. But it spurred fans ‘begging’ for the duo to appear more often, as they found their scenes ‘very entertaining’.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know