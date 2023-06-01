Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s online feud broke the internet in 2022 and Kris Jenner is fearing the beef will someday affect their daughter North.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce in 2021, and despite the reality queen keeping tight-lipped about their relationship, the rapper sent the internet into a frenzy with his harsh online disses.

From mocking Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson as “Skete”, to accusing her of keeping him away from Chicago’s birthday party, which the Kardashians denied, Ye attracted the world’s eyes to their deteriorating relationship.

The Monster rapper has been keeping a low profile with his alleged new wife Bianca Censori in recent months, but his relations with Kim are hitting headlines once again as the Skims founder vulnerable reveals its effects on their four children.

It’s come to a point that momager Kris Jenner is concerned for her granddaughter North, who has been frequenting the public eye.

Kris Jenner ‘heartbroken’ for North’s silence on parents feud

In season 3 episode 2 of The Kardashians, Kim and Kris discuss the struggle of remaining silent while Kanye openly his struggles.

“I don’t want to be part of this narrative, and it’s like, ‘When is this ever gonna end?” Kim tearfully admitted. “It never will and I’m stuck likes this for the rest of my life.”

“I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it for my kids,” Kim explained in a confessional. “But God, if people knew, I just would never do that to my kids.”

Kris went on to mention how North, 9, would be dealing with the intense gossip surrounding her parents.

“Imagine trying to explain this to a nine-year-old,” the momager said. “At this point, North, who I’m sure is hearing something and maybe she won’t say it. That’s what breaks my heart.”

However, Kim reassured that North is unknown of her parents’ drama as she only allows Apple TV in her household to avoid unexpected celebrity news.

Kanye’s ‘wife’ sports drastic platinum makeover

Kanye and wife Bianca Censori tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year, but at the time of writing, the pair have yet to file a marriage certificate to make the union legally binding.

Censori, head of architecture at Yeezy, is known for her long brunette locks but the couple’s recent outing showed the Australian native with a very drastic makeover.

The 27-year-old strutted the streets with a platinum blonde pixie cut and bleached eyebrows in late May, hinting that she is open to the rapper’s fashion vision.

Days later, the Yeezy employee stepped out with her head tightly wrapped with a white scarf – perhaps she’s taking over Kanye’s mask era.