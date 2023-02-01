Kris Jenner and Harry Styles fans are convinced the two stars were showing each other some love at Harry’s Palm Springs concert on January 31, 2023.

Fans are here for Kris and Harry waving and blowing kisses to one another as he performed in California. The Kardashians star was one of many A-List celebrities in attendance at the Love On Tour show.

The Watermelon Sugar singer would have had tons of fans vying for his attention during his set but it appears he had air kisses for one woman in particular.

Kris Jenner attends Harry Styles concert

On January 31, Kris Jenner could be seen in the audience at Harry Styles’ Palm Springs concert.

In true KJ style, Kris opted for head-to-toe sequins as she wore a black, long-sleeved catsuit to Harry’s gig.

One Twitter user and Kris Jenner fan said they thought she attended the event with her friends Irving and Shelli Azoff.

Kris wasn’t the only celebrity ready to spend the night listening to Harry sing, fans also spotted Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Jeff Bezos at the show.

Fans see Harry blowing kisses

The Acrisure Arena appeared to be jam-packed with Harry Styles fans on January 31, judging by people’s tweets.

Some people caught Harry blowing kisses on camera and many have suggested he was blowing them to everyone’s favorite momager, Kris Jenner.

Fans, per their tweets, were loving the fact The Kardashians star was attending Harry’s show.

Kris and Harry have known each other for years

Given that Kris Jenner has a home in Palm Springs and is a fan of Harry Styles, it makes sense she’d be in attendance at his January 31 concert.

The two also have history as Harry dated Kris’ daughter, Kendall Jenner, on and off.

A 2017 report from Hollywood Life says Kris was “disappointed” things didn’t work out between Harry and Kendall.

