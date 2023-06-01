After months of dating rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally been seen together, alongside sister Kendall Jenner.

As The Kardashians returns for season 3, many changes have been made in the sisters dating lives. Kourntey Kardashian is now married to Travis Barker, while Kylie split up with her ex, Travis Scott. Now, more fuel is being added to the rumors that she may not be single much longer, with the first pap pictures of Kylie and Timothée being released.

We take a look at the Kylie Jenner and Timothée pictures fans have been waiting to see for months, as they joke, the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seen together for the first time

In the pap pictures, the two can be seen walking and mingling together with each others families, including Timothée’s sister Pauline, as per Page Six.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner was also present at the event, although her rumored boo Bad Bunny wasn’t anywhere to be seen.

Fans are in disbelief

Of course, the news has Twitter in a chokehold as fans are in disbelief that there are finally pictures behind the ‘rumors.’

“MAKE IT STTOOOOPPPPP I CAN NOT TAKE THIS,” exclaimed one heartbroken fan.

One questioned: “Wait this isn’t a joke??”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian pic if fans weren’t making jokes about Kris Jenner behind it all.

“The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder,” joked one.

Another simply said: “Well done Kris Jenner.”

“i just know kris jenner took these pics,” one wrote.

Kylie hasn’t publically dated anyone since Travis

Although neither Kylie or Timothée have spoken on the dating rumors, this is the first time Kylie has been ‘linked’ to someone since breaking up with Travis Scott.

The pair first started dating in 2017, and they had two children together, Stormi and Aire. However, the two went their separate ways at the start of 2023.

Chalamet previously dated Chanel model and Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.