The Kardashians are forever uploading selfies to their millions of Instagram followers, but of course, it doesn’t come without criticism, and this time it’s Khloe and momager Kris Jenner on the receiving end as fans say the 67-year-old looks ‘unrecognizable’ in a newly posted selfie of the pair.

The duo has been keeping us entertained with their crazy antics on the show for years, and of course, we’ve seen them go through many changes over the years. However, in a latest selfie, fans are saying Kris Jenner ‘doesn’t even look like Kris Jenner.’

We take a look at Khloe Kardashian‘s latest post.

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian posts selfie with Kris Jenner

Taking to her Instagram page, the youngest Kardashian sister shared two pictures of herself and mom Kris Jenner. In the caption she wrote: “the reason for it all.”

It seems like Khloe was being reflective as she celebrated her first daughter True Thompson‘s fifth birthday. Although the five-year-old celebrated her birthday with an extravagant party at the start of the month, her actual birthday was on April 12.

The proud mom took to her Instagram story to share an abundance of pics, including one paying tribute to True’s late grandmother Andrea Thompson.

She then took to her main grid to post a selfie of herself and KJ.

In the first post, Kris’ face was covered with some chic sunglasses, however, she removed them so her full beaming face was on show for the second.

Khloe sported accessories too as she wore some sexy laced bunny ears, as the photo was taken around Easter time.

In the comment section, the momager wrote: “I love you more than anything my beautiful bunny you are my heart.”

Fans say Kris Jenner looks ‘unrecognizable’

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to share their opinions on the cute snap of the mother and daughter, and a huge majority of them seemed to be about Kris ‘not looking like Kris.’

“I didn’t know it was Kris until I saw the tag,” one surprised fan said.

Another who didn’t recognize the momager wrote: “Girl that is not Kris.”

“Girrrrrl we know damn well Kris doesn’t look that young,” commented another.

“I need this filter in my life,” joked another.

However, the comments weren’t all bad, and some fans were complementing the mother-daughter duo.

“Kris ain’t got one wrinkle,” one user added with heart-eye emojis.

One penned: “Y’all hating her face looks amazing.”

“Whether Khloe does filters or not she is beautiful the way she is regardless and Kris too! Spread love people,” stated another.

As well as her ‘changing’ looks Kris Jenner’s weight loss also became a topic of conversation at True’s party as fans were commenting on how good she looked in her yellow outfit.

Kris posts adorable tribute to True on her birthday

Before Khloe’s tribute to her mom, Kris posted an adorable birthday tribute to her granddaughter True. In the post, she wrote:

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!!!! You are such a gorgeous light with your mesmerizing smile and your effervescent personality that captures our hearts and lights up every room!”

The Good American owner commented on the post saying: “Awwwww mommy she really is the most precious young lady. Our sweet gentle angel girl.”

Unlike her cousin North West, it seems like True is too young to be on social media just yet, but we’re sure if she was, she’d at least leave a like on her grandmother’s post.