Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their pregnancy online this weekend, with a nod to Blink-182’s ‘All The Small Things’ video. However, many fans’ attention was on Kris Jenner’s, and other family members ‘minimal’ online acknowledgment.

After a year of marriage, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together. The star made no secret that the two were trying and openly speaks about the journey on the latest season of The Kardashians.

We take a look at Kris Jenner‘s online reaction to the news, and what fans have been saying on the matter.

Kris Jenner’s social media reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian shared the iconic reel on Saturday, which Kris reposted to her story on Sunday, and some fans were surprised with the ‘minimal’ and late online acknowledgment from the momager.

On Sunday morning, Kris reposted her eldest daughter’s reel to her story, with a number of red hearts above.

However, she was quick on the ball with Kourtney’s latest ‘baby bump’ post, as she reposted it within the hour, alongside the caption: “Congratulations you two!!!! I love you so much!!!!”

The momager is known for her lengthy birthday posts to family members, as some have recently joked she uses the same ‘copy and paste’ template.

Fans surprised with the momager’s ‘late’ acknowledgment

Of course, the late acknowledgment from Kris, and also Khloe Kardashian did not go amiss with fans on Reddit, who took to the forum to share their theories before Kris shared the post to her stories.

One wrote: “You know something’s really off bc Kris hasn’t posted about it, but within the past two hours has posted about Kylie cosmetics.”

“It does feel so weird given their history of always commenting and sharing everything. Idk, such strange vibes with Kourtney and the rest of the family,” penned another.

One fan said: “It’s so disappointing from Kris. I can kind of understand the sister not doing anything, not saying it’s okay but as Kourtney’s mother, she should post something.”

However, other fans on the forum thought others were reading into the lack of online presence too much, as one said:

“They already knew about it and they probably already congratulated her privately. Kourtney was just letting the world know. Why do you guys act like this lmao. They don’t HAVE to do everything publicly.”

“Why should they go on IG and congratulate her when they see her and can call her? Yall have a weird internet addiction,” said another.

Of course, others made jest of the situation, as one joked: “Kris Jenner is mad. This was supposed to be for next season.”

Kris Jenner praised for her ‘inclusive’ Father’s Day

Just after re-posting Kourtney’s baby bump post, Kris posted a Father’s Day post, celebrating all the Fathers of her children, including Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner.

In the caption, the momager wrote: “Wishing all of the dads in our lives and all of the dads, stepdads, grandfathers, and father figures out there a Happy Father’s Day! I hope your day is filled with love.”

One fan wrote: “This is so sweet. Love how inclusive you are despite all the drama. A true woman boss.”

“Kris is such a nice woman, she has kept all the differences aside and wished each one of them,” penned another.