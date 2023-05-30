Kris Jenner made a surprise appearance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch Beyonce perform the first of her Renaissance tour gigs in London.

Celebrities from around the world have flocked to see Beyonce perform in what is being dubbed her strongest tour to date. The Single Ladies songstress kicked off the Renaissance tour on May 10, in Stockholm, Sweden. Beyonce now brings the music of her Renaissance to the UK before embarking on North American dates later in the year.

This tour accompanies Beyonce’s celebrated seventh studio album of the same name.

Being one of the hottest tickets in town, it comes as no surprise that famous faces would be in attendance. Jay Z has been accompanying Beyonce on tour, often spotted watching her performances. But Kris Jenner is proving to be the surprise guest causing quite the stir.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Kris Jenner celebrates Beyonce’s Renaissance

Beyonce kicked off the first of five nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, May 29. An estimated 40,000 concertgoers were in attendance. But the one audience member the BeyHive were stunned to see was none other than Kris Jenner.

Kris, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, spent her Monday at Harrods. Sharing snaps of Kylie Jenner‘s brands displayed at the luxury department store, as well as Kim Kardashian‘s Skims and sister Khloe’s Good American, Kris looked ever the proud parent. But her day took a turn when she scooted up to North London to watch Beyonce’s first London tour date.

Kris has already been spotted at the Renaissance tour, in attendance at the Paris date on May 26.

‘The power Kris Jenner has’

Although Queen Bey was undeniably the star of the show, some were surprised to see the reaction Kris got from the London crowd.

“The fact that people screamed louder for Kris Jenner than they did for Jay Z last night absolutely kills me,” one Twitter user commented after the show.

“The power KJ has,” another added before commenting on the “way she was waving at the crowd.”

Which other celebrities were at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour?

The OG Momager was one of several celebrities in attendance for Beyonce’s first London date. Kris Jenner was joined by the likes of Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, and Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood were all spotted in the VIP section.

Ronnie Wood and wife Sally posed for photos alongside Kris during the concert.

Other celebrity guests who turned up to the Renaissance tour in London include Frank Ocean, Damson Idris, and Lori Harvey. When Renaissance goes Stateside, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the whole Kardashian-Jenner family taking over the VIP section. For anyone going to the tour, keep your eyes peeled for Kris, who is becoming a mainstay in the crowd.