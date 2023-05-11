Kris Jenner fuels rumors that Timothee Chalamet is dating her daughter Kylie Jenner by sitting two chairs away from him at a sporting event. However, Kardashian fans want hard evidence of Timothee and Kylie together.

It’s not just Kim Kardashian that is causing a stir by attending the Lakers vs Warriors game. Her mom Kris Jenner is now adding fuel to speculation that her daughter Kylie has a new boyfriend on the scene by breathing the same air as him.

Kris Jenner sat just a couple of chairs away from actor Timothee Chalamet, who Kylie is believed to be dating. However, the rumors are pretty baseless and neither of the celebrities has broken their silence on the matter.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kris Jenner fuels Kylie and Timothee rumors

Kris appeared to be sitting two chairs away from Timothee at the Los Angeles Lakers game, sparking more potential suggestions that her daughter Kylie is dating the actor, a rumor that has been circulating for months.

She attended the game on Monday, May 8 alongside her beau Corey Gamble. Several commenters seemed to think the photos were staged to get fans buzzing and launched a Reddit thread sharing their thoughts.

However, a post on Deux Moi’s Instagram account read: “NEW COUPLE ALERT,” with a screenshot from a tipster saying: “I can confirm, too, about Timothée and Kylie! I’ve known about them since January…”

Kylie and Timothee ‘dating’

Kylie Jenner‘s iconic Range Rover car was believed to be spotted, pretty nonchalant, in the driveway of the actor’s mansion in Beverly Hills. They are believed to have met through her sister Kendall Jenner.

Reports say that a source has confirmed their romance, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

it all began back in January when the two attended Paris Fashion Week. Videos surfaced of the pair interacting, laughing, and generally enjoying each other’s company at the event.

Kylie and Timothée supposedly joined the new couple, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, for dinner too, Page Six reports. However, despite both being at the prestigious event, Kylie and Timothee weren’t pictured together at the Met Gala.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kylie and Timothee’s reps for comment.

Kardashian fans aren’t yet convinced

Despite the rumors, not all Kardashian fans will be convinced of Kylie and Timothee’s potential romance until they see hard photo evidence. Even the snap of Kris sitting near Timothee hasn’t convinced some Kardashian followers.

One Reddit user said: “Him and Kylie have never been pictured together and now he’s sitting two chairs away from Kris and they can’t even be pictured together? It’s not even sus [suspicious] at this point it’s straight-up lies.”

Another penned: “This still doesn’t prove anything… didn’t the Met Gala prove that it’s all rumors and lies.”

“Imagine if Kris sat there just for the rumors 💀 Wouldn’t put it past her,” reacted a Kardashian fan.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 3 ON HULU FROM THURSDAY MAY 25