Kris Jenner in Harrods had Kardashian’s London fans super jealous they didn’t bump into her. The reality TV personality couldn’t help but still be a supportive mom by visiting her daughters’ brands in central London.

She partied at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour and strutted into Harrods as if it was the most normal thing a Kardashian would do. Kris even took fans behind the scenes into the moment she discovered Kylie Skin and Skims in London.

Kris also came across Khloe Kardashian‘s brand, Good American, in the Harrods store. Reality Titbit took a sneak peek into her time in London, from getting a selfie with Kylie Jenner‘s model face to mingling with UK fans.

Kris Jenner hits up Harrods

Kris went to Harrods, as well as Beyonce, during her trip to London. She pouted in front of a picture of Kylie for her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and snapped a wider view angle of her daughter’s latest product.

That’s not all as the momager saw the window advertising Kylie Skin, went inside the store to see the lipglosses on display, and went into the Skims boutique. Kris described the products as “stunning,” before adding: “So much fun.”

She also said: “Thank you Harrods for this amazing department. It’s absolutely stunning here if anybody is in London. Check it out, so good.” Then, Kris said, “Of course, when we’re in London, we have to check out the Good American.”

Her London trip involved Beyonce

Kris Jenner took her daughter Kylie to see Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in London. She filmed elements of the night on the phone and even got a selfie with her youngest to celebrate the bonding moment.

She stood on the gold platform in the middle alongside other famous people, such as Ronnie Wood, to watch the show. Kris certainly wasn’t shy and waved to her fans as she strutted up the stairs in black sunglasses.

Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, was stood near Kris during the gig. And it wasn’t the only Beyonce tour date Kris attended, as she also went to watch her show in Paris, where Kylie’s photo can be seen in the Dolce & Gabbana window.

Kardashians fans gutted to miss Kris

When The Kardashians star posted photos in London, many UK-based fans were gutted to have missed the queen of reality TV when she was so nearby. Several comments highlighted just how disappointed they felt.

Harrods themselves wrote: “From one icon to another, we think they’re all “doing great sweetie”. Thank you for stopping by! Next time, let’s catch up over afternoon tea in the Harrods Tea Rooms 💚.”

A fan penned: “If only we’d not wasted time in Primark and Claire’s, we may have bumped into the queen herself! 🤣.”

“We just missed out on seeing Kris Jenner in Harrods,” reacted another Instagram follower.

