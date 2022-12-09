Outlandish conspiracy theories have seen internet users claim Kris Jenner and James Charles are “the same person.” Thankfully, the momager has finally helped the makeup guru put an end to the rumors once and for all.

James Charles and the Kardashians go way back, their close bond has been shown through their cameos on his YouTube channel as well as their past pranks on each other.

This time around Jenner and Charles are teaming up to squash internet rumors one troll at a time…

Kris Jenner helps James Charles stop rumors they’re ‘the same person’

James Charles shared an image of him and Kris Jenner standing beside each other at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The image was an opportunity to hit back at fans who argued the celebrities were “the same person” and looked “identical.”

Charles re-shared the snap from user ohmymagfr and shared it on his Instagram story. The YouTuber wrote alongside the post: “For all the comments who say me and @KrisJenner are the same person…here you go love you mom.”

Fans often jest “has anyone ever seen Kris Jenner and James Charles in the same room?” Suggesting that Kris and James Charles are “one”, with others referring to the duo as “clones.” Finally these comments can be put to bed as the best pals pose together at the recent NBC awards evening.

James Charles prank calls ‘lookalike’ Kris Jenner and Kim K

James Charles pulled off a hilarious prank on his celebrity pals, as the YouTuber called them up and then said he was “too busy to talk” after they pick up the FaceTime call.

He successfully confused Kris who he called first before asking if he could call her back later. The momager looks genuinely shocked and asks: “What?” Charles then goes on to explain that he was too “busy right now” to talk.

The internet celebrity responded: ‘I’m busy being famous, I love you, call you back, bye!’

Next on James’ hit list was Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian, but knew what was going on straight away. The mother-of-four was driving with her kids in the backseat when Charles called her.

The reality star immediately said: “I can’t be fooled!!!” Before questioning what “TikTok scam” he was doing. The makeup artist was caught out and told the SKIMS founder: “Nooooo, you’re so annoying!” Before both parties erupt into laughter and he hangs up the phone.

Fans rumor Kris Jenner and James Charles are ‘the same person’

