The Kardashian-Jenner Klan hosted their annual Christmas dinner at their all-time favorite restaurant, Casa Vega, on Tuesday night, December 13. Kris Jenner made sure she was her daughter’s number-one cheerleader at the event as she boasts about their success

Whilst at the dinner, Kris made sure to do one of her famed speeches. We wonder if she got through it without shedding a tear. Who can blame her when her offspring has created a billionaire business empire?

Kris made sure to shout out all of her children’s business ventures. Including, Khloe’s Good American, Kim’s shapewear line SKIMS, Kendall’s 818 Tequila, and Kylie Cosmetics…is she forgetting anyone?

Kris Jenner is the Kardashian’s number 1 cheerleader

The exclusive invite list included their family, team members, and friends. Including Tracy Romulus, who gave us an insight into Kris’ speech on her Instagram story.

Everyone sat and listened to the family matriarch deliver her speech as she stunned in a sequin silver blouse and trousers. The bedazzled ensemble is from daughter Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line, Good American.

She began the speech: “I’ve got Good American on the outside, SKIMS on the inside, I’m drinking 818 like crazy,”

Kylie shouted: “What about Kylie Cosmetics?!” Before Kris confirmed that her whole Hollywood glam look was created using Kylie Cosmetics products.

Making sure she didn’t miss out on another family member’s business venture she added: “And, of course, I washed my face with Kim’s SKKN, ‘I’ve got all the products and I hope you all are doing the same thing!”

The momager then thanked their devoted team who dedicate their work to her daughter’s brand. Jenner stated: “Honestly, we love you guys so much.”

Before gushing over the restaurant which has become a family tradition since 1975 and has been a part of their “entire lives.” She announced: “Casa Vega is my very favorite restaurant in the entire world. So instead of going to someplace where we couldn’t see what we’re eating, or who we are talking to, we decided to come here.”

The Kardashian Klan throws a lavish Christmas party

Kylie, 25, also vlogged the night and shared snippets from the meal with her 375 million Instagram followers. Jenner, who welcomed her second child in February flaunted her slim physique in a tight white off-the-shoulder mini dress by Alexander Wang. Kylie paired the look with pointed satin boots adorned with fluffy feathers around the rim and a black fluffy clutch bag.

The whole restaurant was decorated with tinsel, fairy lights, Christmas garlands, rainbow lights, and red tablecloths. Sat on a table were SKIMS goody bags with all of the guests’ names on them.

There was also an 818 Tequila drink station decorated in a South Western style, with cactus plants and custom 818 Tequila napkins. The table had fresh-cut limes and garnishes, along with a customized drink menu.

On the menu was a Holiday Hibiscus Paloma which was tequila Blanco, grapefruit, lime, agave, sparkling soda, and hibiscus. The next drink was called Merry + Bright which involves tequila reposado, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, pineapple, lime, and angostura with a chile salt rim. As an alternate option, there is the Mistletoe Margarita made with tequila Blanco, agave, lime, blackberries, and mint.

