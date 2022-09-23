Kris Jenner jokes Khloe and Tristan's 'T' baby name could mean Travis











During the first episode of the new season of The Kardashians, Khloe gave us an insight into the birth of her son with ex Tristan Thompson who was born via a surrogate at the end of July.

During the episode, the 38-year-old mother also dropped a hint about her little boy’s name. Like Khloe’s daughter True, aged four, and ex Tristan, the child will have a name that begins with a T, she shared. Kris Jenner chimed in during the episode making a joke about naming the baby Tristan.

Ladykiller | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 11308 Ladykiller | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0cgj2Flt5Fg/hqdefault.jpg 1101676 1101676 center 22403

Photo by SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN

“It’s going to start with T”

During the September 22 premiere of the new season of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed an insight into the potential name of her son. “It is going to start with a T,” Khloe said during the episode.

“I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at” she continued. This is due to her four-year-old name starting with the letter as well as her baby daddy. In true Kardashian style, they love to keep the letters flowing.

The explosive episode featured footage of their son’s birth via surrogate on July 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, as well as the emotional moment that Khloe was able to hold the newborn for the first time.

Khloe holds her baby boy close after he is born via surrogate – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

Kris said Khloe should call him Travis

During the episode, Kris chimed in with her opinions as usual and they were pretty funny.

The momager offered up several names that start with a T before adding Travis, which is the first name of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker and also the first name of Kylie Jenner’s beau Travis Scott.

Kris said, “We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three.” We don’t know when we will find out the name of Khloe’s son. But if her sister Kylie is anything to go off, we will be waiting a while.

It has been over a year since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, who originally was named Wolf before they announced that that was in fact no longer his name. We have now been waiting months to find out her baby boy’s name but she is choosing to keep it under wraps.

Khloe holds her baby boy close after he is born via surrogate – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

Khloe felt a “dark cloud was looming over” her birth

The episode was quite emotional as we heard more about Tristan’s infidelities – once again – before the birth of his son with Khloe.

On her special day, Khloe said the moment was tinged with sadness, with her confessing that she felt as though a “dark cloud was looming over” after it was revealed that the father of her children had been unfaithful yet again.

The arrival of the former couple’s second child came shortly after Khloe discovered that Tristan had cheated on her again with Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols – with whom he had just welcomed another child, according to the Daily Mail.

As a result, Khloe decided that her older sister Kim Kardashian should be in the delivery room instead of Tristan, 31 – though he was later invited to the hospital to meet his newborn.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK