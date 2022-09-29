









We all know how close Kris Jenner and Kylie are and it seems mother knows daughter all too well. At the start of episode 2 of The Kardashians season 2, we got to see the moment the momager was told her daughter was going into labour – and her first call of action was pretty hilarious.

As Kris’ boyfriend, Cory, told her it was Kylie’s time, Kris ran straight for the snack cupboard before rushing to join her daughter at the hospital.

Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Kris runs for snack cupboard before Kylie gives birth

“She’s going to want snacks,” is one of the first things Kris said on the show when she heard her daughter was going into labour on February 2, 2022.

After Cory broke the news, you could see the excitement on Kris’ face as she prepared to welcome another grandchild into the world. Kris said during the episode:

When Kylie went into labour, it was such an exciting night and no matter how many times you’ve been through this, it’s still a scramble.

Kris could then be seen rushing around her pantry gathering snacks for Kylie including Kettle Corn, Chilli Cheese and Cheese Puffs – good selection Kris!

To top it off, before she left the house she grabbed a bottle of Champagne for celebration.

Fans want Kris Jenner to ‘adopt them’ as she brings snacks and champers to labour

After the episode, it seemed fans couldn’t get over Kris grabbing snacks and Champagne for Kylie and she’s become even more of an icon for doing so.

One fan tweeted: “The way @KrisJenner grabbed the snacks for Kylie… #adoptme.”

Others thought the scene was pretty fun – which it was. Someone tweeted: “Lol. Kris Jenner running around packing snacks for Kylie while she’s in labour #TheKardashians.”

Another fan penned: “Omg, of course Kris is bringing snacks to Kylie’s delivery room, duh! I love her – such a mood.”

Kylie was ‘more present’ for her second birth

We got to see Kylie in the delivery room before her birth and she appeared pretty relaxed. The reality star even posed for pictures as she was going into labour. During the episode she said:

I feel like with my second [child] you just anticipate everything and you know what’s going to happen and you’ve done it before. So, I feel like I was a lot more present this time.

The screen then went black and fans could hear Kris in the background shouting “he’s out” as Kylie gave birth to her baby boy. Kylie’s second baby is Kris’ 11th grandchild. There may be more to come.

